Swimmers diving right back into Worthington Pools after reopening

Swiminc Inc., the nonprofit that manages and operates Worthington Pools, 400 W. Dublin-Granville Road, has reported its attendance is nearly back to prepandemic levels after reopening for its outdoor season a few weeks ago.

The outdoor pool facilities had remained closed for the season last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"I think one of the most wonderful things I’m enjoying getting out on deck is just the appreciation,” Worthington Pools general manager Lori Ave said. “People are just so thrilled to just be out enjoying something that feels like a return to the joys of summer."

Swiminc, which was planning to open the pools Memorial Day weekend but pushed the opening back to June 5 after several member preview days, had sold 1,310 memberships for the season as of June 15, according to Swiminc board president Mike Keller.

That accounts for 89% of prepandemic annual membership sales, he said, despite the pools operating at only 75% capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think it’s great seeing everyone back together post-pandemic,” Keller said.

The pools sold 1,454 memberships in 2019, Keller said, with 1,496 sold in 2018 and 1,467 sold in 2017.

The 75% capacity is one of the only major health restrictions affecting the pools. Visitors also are encouraged to socially distance at the facility as they feel comfortable, wearing masks is encouraged for unvaccinated individuals and staff members frequently clean commonly touched surfaces, according to a Swiminc news release.

“Our members have certainly responded (to the light restrictions) and enjoyed just getting out into the pool and sharing time with each other again,” Ave said.

Ave said the Pools’ private and group swim lessons have been especially popular since reopening.

She said lessons are operating at 50% capacity, with plans to bring lessons back to normal class-size capacity starting in July.

“Everyone’s been thrilled to get back into lessons,” she said. “ And now in our next round, we’re going to be able to open up a little larger and service more. They’ve been full of questions and have been really eager to sign up and participate.

“You can imagine that with an entire year without much going on in the swimming community, there are lots of children that need to get an opportunity to get their lessons in.”

Keller said Swiminc has no immediate plans to remove the pools’ 75% capacity limit, but the organization isn’t ruling it out pending changing circumstances.

“We’ll continue to coordinate with the Columbus health department and monitor what the state requirements are,” Keller said. “As those get modified, we’ll continue to look at that.”

For more information, go to worthingtonpools.com.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve