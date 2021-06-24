Colonial Hills will be first Worthington neighborhood in water-line replacement project

A multifaceted plan to upgrade water infrastructure throughout the city of Worthington is expected to begin in early 2022 throughout a section of the Colonial Hills neighborhood, according to city engineer Dan Whited.

The estimated $1.4 million Colonial Hills water-line project, which will focus on replacement of a line near Andover Street and Colonial and Foster avenues, is the first project in a series outlined in a 2020 study of city water infrastructure by Columbus engineering consultant Strand Associates Inc.

“The focus was to identify hotspots or priority areas,” Whited said. “We know that water lines, as with all infrastructure and aging, (are) somewhat beyond (their) useful life when we have frequent breaks and issues with the water lines. So we wanted to make sure we addressed those issues, but we wanted to address them logically and strategically.”

“We did a big study of all the water lines and all the issues and the problems,” Worthington City Council President Bonnie Michael said. “You can’t do the entire city in one year financially, so you have to start somewhere.”

The initial project area has had water-line breaks and undergone repairs in the past, and it was the highest priority project identified, according to the 2020 report.

The lines in question for Colonial Hills are 3,500 lineal feet and made of cast iron. They were installed in the 1950s and are “well beyond their useful life as evidenced by a high rate of breakage and service interruption,” according to a June 7 city staff memo.

Whited said the pipes are 6 to 8 inches in diameter and will be replaced with 8-inch piping, with design expected to take about three months.

Whited said some disruptions to traffic are to be expected at the work site, likely one-lane closures for temporary periods of time.

“It is within the right of way, and a good bit of it is within the roadway itself, so there will be excavation in the road,” he said.

Whited some interruptions to water service might be experienced during the work, but the city does not expect them to be major.

"Most of those will be very minimal because our job is to provide continuous service," he said.

Whited said the city sources its water from Columbus.

The other four high-priority projects identified in the water infrastructure report, ranked in order of priority, are Park Overlook Drive from Andover Street to Indianola Avenue; Wilson Bridge Road from Old Wilson Bridge Road to the Worthington Mall entrance; Indianola Avenue from Colonial Avenue to the city limits 200 feet past South Selby Boulevard; and Caren Avenue from High Street to Hayhurst Street.

Timelines for these projects still must be determined, Whited said.

