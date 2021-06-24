Worthington restaurants and bars report that returning diners are showing few reservations

Several restaurants and bars around Worthington reported they have experienced increased business as vaccination rates have climbed and COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic restrictions have eased, bringing people back into local establishments.

Restaurants and bars around the country were hit hard during the pandemic, with local establishments utilizing outdoor seating to help offset indoor capacity restrictions and customers’ reluctance to dine indoors during the pandemic’s most troubling months.

The Porch Growler, a beer hall at 890 High St. Suite C in Worthington that serves a variety of IPAs, pilsners, lagers, ciders and more, has transferred back to welcoming customers indoors at 75% capacity, according to manager Ryan Brown.

The Porch Growler had operated a growler takeout and delivery service within five miles of its location during the first few months of the pandemic.

“We’ve shifted back to our initial model,” Brown said. “Obviously, things have changed. (There’s) distancing (and) cleanliness, and sanitation is at an all-time high, but we’re just kind of shifting back to what we used to do.”

Brown said business has been noticeably elevated in recent weeks. In May, it was up roughly 15% from what it was in May 2019, he said.

Brown also said he has noticed a significant uptick in weekday business.

“There’s a lot more enthusiasm for food trucks and trivia on Tuesdays, and people just want to get out and do stuff again,” he said.

Marie Edelman, manager of Pies and Pints, 7227 N. High St. in Worthington, said she also has noticed an uptick in business as the establishment brought its indoor dining room back to 100% capacity.

She said the restaurant’s outdoor patio remains popular.

“That’s been a really popular place to sit out since the weather has been so warm,” Edelman said. “There’s nights where I’ll have one or two tables inside, but the whole patio will be full.”

Although business has been good, Edelman said, the restaurant was operating at about 50% of its ideal staffing levels, reflecting a trend of staffing shortages at businesses across the country.

Jake Collar, manager of the La Chatelaine French Bakery & Bistro at 627 High St. in Worthington, said the restaurant is back to welcoming customers at full capacity and its dedicated customer base has helped drive significant business stretching back to late last year.

La Chatelaine also maintains locations in Dublin and Upper Arlington.

“We are doing significantly more business than we have ever done,” Collar said. “In the last six to eight months, we have been destroying any previous numbers we’ve had.”

Collar said the patio at the Worthington location has been a big driver of business because the building blocks direct sunlight. He said the patio typically is full throughout the business’ operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“You can sit outside and not have direct sunlight on you at all times,” he said.

Kyle Long, one of the owners and operators of the Redwood Wagon food truck, said business has been great as of late.

The truck, which allows customers to create “Americana bowls,” has a booked schedule throughout the summer, he said.

Redwood Wagon initially adapted to the pandemic with the creation of a cloud kitchen concept in Worthington earlier this year. Long said that the cloud kitchen was closed in March and no longer is necessary.

“Things are really looking up. We’re booked more than we’ve ever been booked,” Long said. “It’s a good inclination that people are ready to get out there and enjoy local cuisine again.”

