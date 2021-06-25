It's Worth It: District has plenty of reasons to look forward to next school year

Trent Bowers

Guest columnist

The summer has just begun, but Worthington Schools already is gearing up for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The coming school year will be a giant step toward the new normal for our school community.

We look forward to settling into our new and updated school buildings.

The finishing touches are being added to our new middle school buildings, and we are incredibly excited to welcome our incoming sixth-grade students to middle school in the fall.

Additionally, Worthington Kilbourne High School is preparing to greet students who live in the Slate Hill attendance area. We are excited to embrace our newest Wolves.

Summer learning is off to an amazing start. Students have been active in learning and enrichment camps, and fall sports conditioning is underway. Our district is alive with the typical summer student behavior we longed to see last summer.

As part of the American Rescue Plan funds, school districts must publish local Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plans. You can view Worthington’s full plan on our website, worthington.k12.oh.us.

The district will return to pre-pandemic mitigation strategies.

It mostly will be a return to a typical school year – just like we are experiencing in our daily lives as we visit restaurants and stores around town.

Masks will not be mandated, and we will encourage physical distancing, if possible. We will encourage hand washing and healthy hygiene habits for students in order to keep students safely in school as much as possible.

Should health conditions shift or stakeholder feedback necessitate, the district will assemble a safety team to review conditions and mitigation strategies and offer necessary revisions.

As we predict a more traditional start to the 2021-22 school year, we can already feel the excitement building in our community.

We are moving toward August with a lot of optimism and an immense amount of gratitude for the ability to provide our students with the educational experience they deserve.

We look forward to seeing students back in class Aug. 18.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Contact him at tbowers@wscloud.org.