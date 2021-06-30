Worthington Schools leaders preparing for next phase of master facilities plan

As phase 1 of Worthington Schools’ master facilities plan nears its conclusion, plans for phase 2 are expected to start coming into focus soon.

Among the major priorities Worthington Schools’ phase 2 task force is leaning toward for the second part of the three-phase master facilities plan are improvements and rehabilitations to Thomas Worthington High School and at least a few of the district’s elementary schools, according to Jeff Eble, the district's business-services director.

The phase 1 task force in 2016 recommended that the second phase prioritize projects for the high schools and at least two of the elementary schools, he said.

“This (phase 2) task force group is looking at that recommendation and just looking at where we are five years later and what makes the most sense going forward,” Eble said. “They’re looking at what the phase 2 recommendation was; does it get modified, adjusted, changed completely or what?”

In a presentation to the Worthington school board July 28, officials presented a road map for the phase 2 planning process that indicated options and recommendations for the projects are expected to be narrowed down this summer.

The task force is scheduled to reconvene Aug. 4, according to district spokeswoman Vicki Gnezda.

A community meeting at a location to be determined is planned Sept. 7, Gnezda said, and a final recommendation for phase 2 – including the projects, timeline, costs and financial impacts – is scheduled to be ready for the board in November, according to the presentation.

Phase 1, which includes renovations to Kilbourne, McCord, Perry, Phoenix and Worthingway middle schools and coincides with district plans to move its sixth-graders out of the elementary school system and into the middle schools upon the start of the upcoming academic year, is on schedule to be finished by August, Eble said.

“We might be done in mid-July, for instance, at Kilbourne Middle School or a couple days after it,” he said. “But the bottom line for all four for occupancy, meaning we can start moving in and moving teachers in and being ready to go, is Aug. 1.”

Randy Banks, assistant superintendent for operations, said the district is planning an open house for students and parents at the renovated facilities for a date in September.

“Our goal is to create additional capacity for sixth-grade students to be educated at the middle school level, but it was also to redesign the middle school experience for students in Worthington,” Banks said. “It’s a new structure, but it’s also a new opportunity for us to look at middle-grade education differently.”

For more information, go to worthington.k12.oh.us.

