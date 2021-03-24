Just Thinking: Face masks have appeal, especially after trip to dentist

Margo Bartlett

Guest Columnist

Quick, before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic comes to a complete and final stop, I’ve found yet another reason to be grateful for face masks – dentistry.

I just came from the dentist, and because dentists expect patients to be terrified, I was given a numbing agent that pretty much shut down the entire left side of my head – teeth, gums, jaw, eye, left brain and about 50% of my mouth.

That was fine. The other half of my head fully approved.

Nevertheless, while the dentist was plying his trade, I still took the supine plank position, to the point that the dentist mentioned it.

“You’re really working your abs,” he said.

I have my childhood dentist to thank for my abdominal muscles because, as I’ve mentioned before, he believed anyone too young to vote couldn’t feel pain. Novocain was reserved for his adult patients.

Given this background, it’s little wonder I was rising from the chair like a magician’s assistant during a levitation illusion.

The dentist might have been drilling in another patient’s mouth for all I could feel, but the possibility that it might hurt, that the drill could bore into a vital nerve at any moment, kept me rigid with suspense.

In fact, though I vigorously anticipated agony for a solid quarter hour, it never materialized. The dentist finished, made some jolly remarks about my husband, who had been in recently, and sent me on my way, exhausted from my exertions but otherwise unharmed.

I stopped at the grocery on my way home, of course. Not stocking up while you’re out anyway would be like failing to close your mouth around the suction device the dental hygienist uses to keep the dentist’s workplace uncluttered. (That was how the dentist put it: “I like an uncluttered workplace.” He should be writing this column.)

If a person doesn’t do as instructed and “Close, please” around the saliva ejector, the whole process is for naught, and if I don’t at least pick up a cabbage and some bananas while I’m right there in the neighborhood, I’m no longer qualified to call myself a multitasker.

Of course, the pandemic still is with us, so before I entered the store I lifted the mask around my neck, and that’s when I had my epiphany. I’d already been considering with chagrin my lopsided face: Half droopy-mouthed Melpomene, the other half Thalia – hugely Thalia, as I realized a state mandate forbid me to show my numbed features in public. I was required by law to wear the other kind of face covering! Oh, happy day.

Don’t think I fail to realize that occasional post-dental appointment errands are a poor reason to celebrate a pandemic. All my reasons for face mask celebration are trifling and insignificant, but we take our gratitude where we find it.

I do hope we’re seeing, at the least, the tip of the start of the beginning of a return to what we once called “normal.” We’ll probably never go all the way back, of course.

We never do.

Wars leave us with technology and inventions of necessity; weather catastrophes force us to make drastic accommodations, some of which turn out to be pretty clever; and pandemics are no different.

We’ve learned we can work from home; we can wear masks, and for many parents, we can imagine sending young children to boarding school on another continent. Not all of these new lessons will be tossed just because the virus is, we hope, on its way out. For instance, I hear that Tonbridge School in the UK is supposed to be very good.

And while face masks persist, let us cheer the many advantages they offer, in addition, of course, to shielding others from our viral droplets. Face masks are fashionable and fetching; they cover and conceal; and they draw the eye away from, well, whatever you don’t want people staring at.

I, for one, can imagine wearing face masks going forward, for useful and even salubrious reasons. Go ahead and call me a Pollyanna if you want to. If that hurts my feelings, you’ll never know it because you won’t see my trembling lip.

Write to Margo Bartlett at margo.bartlett@gmail.com.