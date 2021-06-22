As It Were: Columbus' centennial Fourth of July celebrations were toasty and worth toasting

Ed Lentz

Guest columnist

It is clear from accounts of early Ohio that pioneer settlements at Marietta, Cincinnati and frontier Franklinton in central Ohio all celebrated the Fourth of July in some way, shape or form.

But there was little mention of the activities of the day in the local press in central Ohio.

Columbus was created to be the new capital Feb. 14, 1812. It was not until July 5, 1821 – 200 years ago – that mention was made in the Columbus Gazette of the activities of the day. It appears that it was a busy day ending with a dinner and a series of toasts that tested the libational limits of the attendees.

“The Fourth of July was celebrated in this town with unusual brilliancy. An oration was delivered in the Representatives Hall by Joseph Hines, Esq., and a hymn and an ode performed by the Columbus Handel Society in a superior degree of elegance-after which the citizens, escorted by the Franklin Dragoons, Columbus Artillery and Columbus Light Infantry, repaired to a beautiful grove at the south end of town and partook of a dinner prepared by Colonel Reed.

“After the cloth was removed the following toasts were drank, accompanied by the discharge of artillery: The Day; President Monroe; John Quincy Adams; the memory of George Washington; National Industry – the only cure for hard times; public confidence; manufactures; farmers of the United States; the mechanics of the United States; merchants of the United States; state of Ohio; internal communication in this state; the Grand Western Canal of New York (the Ohio and Erie Canal); the civil authorities of Ohio – frequent elections, moderates salaries and rotation in office.”

From this point on, it appears that the noise from the guns, combined with continuing consumption, began to take a toll in the toasts being offered.

“The Bank of the United States – the aristocracy of this republic – and behold a great red dragon, etc.; despotism; the cause of liberty in Europe; Republic of Columbia; Governor Brown; Henry Baldwin; the Philadelphia Agricultural Society; the last year’s loan – if a national debt be a national blessing, next to the kingdom from whence this precept was derived, the United States is on the broadest road of being supremely blessed; the American Fair – may they prefer sense and industry to impertinence and dandyism – the sound of the spinning wheel to the charms of the lute, but if they don’t may they never be married.”

Undoubtedly meditating on that last toast, the toasting citizens wandered from the smoke of the guns and wended their way homeward at the end of a pleasant day.

A hundred years later, Columbus celebrated the Fourth of July in 1921 in a considerably different way.

First, it was hot. On July 3, a thermometer in the Statehouse rotunda measured 104 degrees in the shade. And there was no rain in sight.

Despite the heat, the people of Columbus looked forward to the holiday and celebrated it in a variety of ways.

The main event of the day was a pageant by the city’s department of recreation and presented by 1,000 children for family and friends at 8:15 p.m. at Ohio Field along High Street on the campus of Ohio State University.

Titled “King Health,” the show was designed to illustrate the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. According a local account, the show did this with “colorful costumes, rhythmic dancing, charming solo effects and impressive ensembles.” Apparently, the program was well-performed and well-received by its audiences.

Other residents of Columbus celebrated the holiday in more traditional ways. Several people drove their automobiles and traveled to the Valentine Country Club on the far east side of the county. Local political and business leader H. Sage Valentine acquired the wooded grounds and created a park for picnics and other entertainment in a place considerably cooler than downtown Columbus. A local paper noted that among the events Valentine had planned included “a vaudeville show, dancing, baseball, volleyball, horseshoe pitching and a variety of athletic contests.”

Other neighborhoods in the city organized picnics and athletics events at local parks. Columbus had permitted fireworks to be used only under strict controls in a few neighborhoods. This meant a lot of people from other parts of the city came to or came near neighborhoods like Glen Echo and Crestview on the north end or in nearby Linden Heights or Glenmawr to watch the fireworks.

The celebrations of 1821 and 1921 were different in many ways. But they had in common a sense of celebration at the success of the American experiment. And a good time was had along the way.

Local historian and author Ed Lentz writes the As It Were column for ThisWeek Community News.