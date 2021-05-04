From Waste to Resources: SWACO continues process toward environmentally safe community

Ty Marsh

Guest Columnist

Residents and partners across central Ohio continue to work together toward creating an environmentally safe community.

Our recycling and sustainability efforts are getting noticed, but our work is far from done.

We are starting the year with a new strategic plan to focus our work, including an evolution of our mission – from improving the waste stream through reduction, recycling and disposal to managing the waste stream to enable community growth, prosperity and environmental stewardship.

This evolution reflects the changing nature of our role in the community and a heightened recognition that our waste-stream materials create value and opportunities for our region.

As we move forward together, our efforts are focused on three primary strategic goals.

Solid-waste disposal: SWACO is committed to planning for the future of our district’s waste stream while designing, constructing, operating and diverting materials from the landfill.

One key initiative is the planning and build-out of the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill to ensure, as a public asset, it remains accessible to the residents and businesses in the district who rely on it. We’re building the landfill in smarter, more efficient ways that will ensure it’s available to our customers for years to come.

Recycling and reduction of waste-stream materials: Our focus remains on maximizing our efforts to improve environmental, social and economic values, including a 75% diversion of waste from the landfill and a 5% reduction in waste generated per capita by the end of 2032.

To do this, we’re focused on four core areas: strengthening public education; establishing additional infrastructure and services for collecting and processing materials; growing markets for recyclable materials; and creating, advocating and implementing public policies that improve waste management.

We launched our partnership with Rev1 Ventures to help achieve this goal and drive economic opportunities in our community. Through our partnership, we are identifying and supporting innovators working to improve our waste stream and transform waste into valuable resources.

To that end, on May 26, we’re inviting local entrepreneurs and start-ups with viable concepts and ideas for making a positive impact on the waste stream to join a virtual informational session on funding waste-reducing ideas. For information or to register, go to bit.ly/wastetoresources.

Leadership, advocacy and excellence: To manage our waste stream in a way that enables community growth, economic prosperity and environmental stewardship, SWACO must continue to demonstrate impeccable leadership – in both thoughts and actions – across our district.

One initiative is the implementation of our carbon-footprint-reduction strategy that aligns with international efforts to address climate change. We’re proud to share that all our facilities are powered by 100% renewable energy, reducing CO2 emissions by 1,324 tons per year.

We’ll reach these milestones by working together. We're thankful to central Ohioans for all they do to support a healthier and more environmentally safe and sustainable community.

Ty Marsh is executive director of SWACO. Questions about its operations may be directed to him at questions@swaco.org. His office provides this column to ThisWeek Community News.