As It Were: Statehouse fire is part of history with no resolution

Ed Lentz

Guest Columnist

Having heard complaints about the need for a centrally located capital city, the Ohio General Assembly voted Feb. 14, 1812, to build a new capital city and leave southerly Chillicothe.

The place chosen after bitter contention among rival towns was an empty forest called the “High Banks opposite Franklinton at the Forks of the Scioto.”

Work proceeded immediately to lay out and build a new town.

Director Joel Wright laid out a street plan and set aside 10-acre lots for public buildings. One lot was for the first Ohio Penitentiary at the place where the Cultural Arts Center is today. It was completed in 1813 and was the first public building in Columbus. It was built first so prison labor could be used for the construction of other public buildings.

The other buildings were erected on Statehouse Square and included a small 2-story state office building and a nearby supreme court and district courthouse. Most importantly, Statehouse Square was the site of a new statehouse.

The General Assembly passed legislation detailing what it wanted in a statehouse. William Ludlow succeeded Wright as director and did his best to meet the needs of the legislators. It was said of Ludlow that he was neither an architect “nor much acquainted with building, but a faithful agent and a man of some talent and unquestioned integrity.”

The statehouse was completed in 1815 and generally was admired and accepted by residents and visitors. It later was described as “a common plain brick building, 75 feet north and south by 50 feet east and west, on the ground and 2 lofty stories high, with a square roof, that is, eaves and cornices at both sides and ends and ascending to the balcony and steeple in the center, in which was a first-rate, well-toned bell.”

“The interior walls of the legislative chambers were hung with maps of the state and engraved copies of the Declaration of Independence, besides various other articles of use and ornament.”

The statehouse adequately met the needs of a General Assembly, which had met only occasionally and relatively briefly in a growing state.

However, it soon became clear that a larger and more imposing building was needed.

The decision was made by a frontier state with a small population to build a capitol building second only in size and elegance to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. A cornerstone for a new statehouse was laid July 4, 1839. Work continued for a time, but within a few years, political and professional differences led to little or no work on the building.

In the meantime, the old statehouse received little in the way of maintenance and upkeep. On Aug. 10, 1847, the Ohio State Journal editorialized: “No citizen of Ohio visits the seat of government without experiencing a sense of mortification at the appearance of the dilapidated old concern dignified by the name Statehouse. Standing in a conspicuous part of the city it is a disparagement to the state.”

The building was not disparaged for long.

The Ohio State Journal later reported Feb. 1, 1852.

“Yesterday morning about four o’clock, the cry of fire rang through our streets. It was soon ascertained that the Old Statehouse was on fire. The watch first discovered it in the center of the Senate Chamber and on the floor. This was nearly extinguished when it was discovered the timbers overhead and near the belfry were on fire. Soon it burst out through the roof and the entire belfry was quickly in flames. The engines could not reach the fire, and it was then evident that the venerable old edifice in which the legislature of Ohio had met for the last 35 years was doomed to destruction. The belfry after burning brilliantly for a few minutes came down with a crash on the floor of the Senate Chamber. The roof then gradually fell in, and the upper story of the building was a mass of flames.”

Quick action by the sergeant at arms and volunteers saved the papers and furniture in the building. The House and Senate met in nearby inns and hotels until the new statehouse was completed to the point where it could be occupied in 1857.

At the time, then Gov. Salmon P. Chase noted that “with the old Statehouse and the old Constitution, terminated an epoch in the history of our state to which her children will look back with patriotic pride. … Happy shall we be if we prove worthy successors of such men.”

As to the fire at the statehouse, a later account stated that “circumstances strongly indicate that the origin was incendiary.”

No one was ever identified as the arsonist.

Local historian and author Ed Lentz writes the As It Were column for ThisWeek Community News.