Just Thinking: Wildlife filling void in home without dog

I think of life without a dog as a dry spell.

We’ve suffered through them before and survived, but it isn’t easy. Phantom past dogs are all over the place, for one thing: looking hopefully at my husband when he puts on his hat, napping under the kitchen table, whining and shaking their phantom tags by my side of the bed when we sleep in later than they consider necessary.

You’d think we’d enjoy this stretch of freedom, and we do, I guess.

I guess we’re glad not to have a dog who runs into a skunk at 11:30 p.m. I guess we’re glad not to be opening every tomato-based can in the kitchen and pouring minestrone soup and seasoned sauce over an animal at midnight. We’re glad, I guess, not to be saying, “No, we have to get home to the dog.”

Though to be honest, one reason we like having a dog is that we like being where the dog is: home. And right now, home is desperately, pitifully, yawningly empty. No dog dishes, no dog beds, no dog fur, no dog. Only nothingness where a dog is supposed to be.

But there’s this: During the months we’ve been dogless, wildlife rushed to fill the void. Rabbits came first, in bevies and fluffles and herds. They’re in the outbuildings, under the woodpile and in the garden patch near the birdfeeders. Fearless bunnies enjoy leisurely meals of spilled bird seed outside the back door, and a plan to move a catmint plant had to be put on hold when my husband discovered a rabbit’s nest in it.

Then came chipmunks.

We’ve seen many animals over the years – opossums, groundhogs, squirrels, coyotes – but never chipmunks, until now. Now they’re scampering around the yard, zipping through the pachysandra and dissolving into the foundation like little Harry Potters going to Platform 9 ¾. I picture chipmunk families in our crawlspace, having dinner, playing board games and making new chipmunks.

The other day my husband came in from the yard and mentioned that two mourning doves were sitting side by side on our front porch swing.

“As if they owned the place,” he said, and I imagined the doves leaning into each other and discussing all the improvements they’ll make once we’re out of the way.

“Also, two mallards are swimming in the front yard,” my husband added.

Our house normally is not a water park, but recent hard rains had left a vernal stream running across the yard. The ducks disappeared when the stream did, but like seasonal tourists, they’ll be back.

We’ve had summers dominated by deer running through the yard or looking at the garden as if discussing where to plant the carrots. I surprised a vulture in a daylily patch several years ago – I was weeding; he was taking refuge in the fronds until I accidentally flushed him out – and I still fondly recall watching a fox family grow up in a shed behind our house.

My suburban childhood offered me exactly one Wild Kingdom-like experience.

We woke one summer morning to see a hawk sitting on top of a clothes pole in our backyard. It looked fierce, and we gathered in the kitchen, periodically leaning out the back door to see if it had moved. During one of these reconnaissance missions, the hawk left its perch and flew directly at us, causing us to shriek and leap back inside, slamming the door. Then we spent 20 minutes fretting that the hawk was trapped between the door and the screen.

That was a morning, all right, but it was unique. These days, we seem to bump into a Carnival of the Animals every time we put foot out the door. I expect bears and cougars any moment now.

Only today, I spotted a single doe, poised to cross the road. When a car appeared, she ran the other way, and I’ve been worried about her ever since. Is she still alone? Is she searching for her family?

See, that’s how it’s been. I fear for every animal out there. I suspect even the wildlife are talking about me. That lady needs a dog, they say.

