As It Were: Photography business grew from risk to reward

Ed Lentz

Guest Columnist

Today we tend to take photography for granted.

Anyone who has even the most basic of cellphones can take a high-quality photograph with the touch of a button.

That photo can either be stored or immediately sent to a waiting world.

The revolution of cameras for everyone dates to 1888, when George Eastman introduced his first Kodak camera. Eastman proudly announced that with his camera, you would take the picture on a clear day with a steady hand and send the whole camera back to him. His company would extract the pictures, print them and send them and the reloaded camera back to you.

It was a rather convoluted system. But it worked, and the camera and its successors made Eastman Kodak a highly successful company.

Over the years, Eastman Kodak and other makers of cameras and film have created all sorts of cameras for the average citizen to use. Some have been water resistant. Some printed the photo in the camera and gave it to you immediately. And there have been cameras that made panoramic photos and stereo views immortalized by a product called Viewmaster. However, no one camera reliably could do all those things or even some of them.

More:As It Were: Columbus' centennial Fourth of July celebrations were toasty and worth toasting

More:As It Were: Statehouse fire is part of history with no resolution

For top results, the services of a professional was needed. And for almost two centuries, professional photographers have been around not only in immense cities of wealth and power but also in smaller towns like Columbus.

In its early days, photography was a risky business. British inventor William Henry Fox Talbot had created a photograph method using silver nitrate and table salt in 1835. But his process was difficult, and his products were fragile. In 1839, French portrait-maker Louis Daguerre developed a process that produced a fine image on a coated copper plate. The process was simple, and the resulting images were clear and secure.

But Daguerre’s methods were expensive and potentially deadly. Part of the daguerreotype process let loose gases from acids and hazardous poisons like arsenic. Killing time in a darkroom waiting for a picture to emerge literally could be just that – time that kills.

It was a difficult business, as well. Photographers outfitted wagons as the darkroom needed to develop pictures and traveled from town to town, selling their services.

Daguerre introduced his daguerreotype in August 1839 in Paris. By early 1840, details of the process had reached America, and local pictures of Boston and other places were being made.

Despite popular interest, it took a while for photography to reach the hinterlands.

Early photographers led a rather meandering life moving from town to town with their horse-drawn wagon darkroom. Initially drawing both interest and trade, the photographic “artiste” sooner or later would run out of customers and move on to another town.

It was not until 1856 that a German photographer named Tobias Bauer arrived in Columbus. He stayed in Columbus until 1870. He wasn't alone. Soon, he was joined by Albert Bisbee, W. D. Griswold, James Elliott and Lorenzo Baker among others.

The American Civil War attracted the photographers. Columbus was a bustling capital city with a population of 18,000 and a market in its own right.

To the west of the city, the Union Army created a mobilization and training center called Camp Chase, which was home to more than 20,000 troops.

The Union troops were joined by 1864 by 10,000 Confederate prisoners in the Camp Chase prison camp. Many of these people wanted to have their pictures taken and were a ready market for local photographers.

After the war, a number of photographers stayed around for a few years and then moved on to new towns. A few people stayed and became local institutions. The two most notable of these photographers were James M. Elliott and Lorenzo Baker.

Elliott arrived in Columbus in 1862 and established himself as an innovative user of the new “wet-plate” photography. His business flourished until his death in 1899. His wife, Idell, took over and kept the business until her retirement in 1924.

Baker’s business lasted longer.

In 1862, at the height of the Civil War, the Baker Art Gallery became the place to go for quality portraiture. In business with his son, Duane, and partner, John Schneider, Baker photographed presidents Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley, as well as sharpshooter Annie Oakley. After Baker’s death in 1924, the partners maintained the business until 1955.

Collections of photographs from both the Elliott Studio and the Baker Art Galley are at the Ohio History Connection in Columbus. They are well worth a visit.

Local historian and author Ed Lentz writes the As It Were column for ThisWeek Community News.