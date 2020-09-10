Editorial: Green-energy plan could mean a cleaner future

Staff Writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Before Columbus voters start giving thumbs up or down to a plan meant to ensure good rates on cleaner electricity, city officials should open up more about details of the plan. Assuming those details don’t raise alarms, the idea of community aggregation holds a lot of promise.

It is admittedly an eye-glazing term that many people might not be keen to learn more about; that’s probably why the campaign for the ballot issue is called “Clean Columbus.”

The idea is to enable Columbus residents to get together to buy electricity in bulk — to ensure use of clean-energy alternatives and to get the best price possible for them. No one will be forced to participate; those residents who don’t want to change the source of their electricity can opt out.

Anyone who doesn’t opt out would become part of the group automatically. That’s why state law requires voter approval to create the program. Ohio communities also can create aggregation arrangements under which people aren’t involved unless they affirmatively opt to join; those “opt-in” arrangements don’t require voter approval.

Columbus is right to go for the more-aggressive opt-out model. Such arrangements typically yield bigger pools and, not coincidentally, better rates for participants.

It’s important to note that choosing a certain source for your power doesn’t change your “electric company” — which entity sends you your electric bill and maintains the lines that serve your neighborhood. The stuff coming through the wires doesn’t change, obviously; electricity producers of all types load their power onto the same grid that serves everyone.

Having all of Columbus’ electricity needs (minus those of customers who opt out) fulfilled with clean power by 2022 would create significant new demand and encourage development of new wind, solar and other renewable-energy projects.

Given the unfortunate hostility to renewable energy by majority Republican state lawmakers, actions like community aggregation might be Ohio’s best current path to growing the clean-energy economy.

A formal agreement between the city and AEP Energy, the company chosen by city officials to run the aggregation, won’t be worked out until after the election. AEP Energy has said it will build about $1 billion in new solar and wind projects in Ohio and has indicated much of it would be built in central Ohio. The company already is in talks to buy power from BQ Energy, a company developing a solar farm atop a closed city landfill.

That offers the prospect of good local jobs along with a good deal on power.

The not-yet-existent agreement with AEP Energy and the relationship between that company and a consultant who is guiding the city’s aggregation effort are among the things voters need to know more about before Nov. 3.

A memorandum of understanding signed by the city and AEP Energy in August lays out goals for the partnership but doesn’t include many guarantees. It does state that the consultant, Trebel LLC, will receive a per-kilowatt-hour fee from AEP Energy that could total $1.7 million per year for the life of the deal.

Trebel’s purported role is to protect the city’s interests in the deal with AEP Energy. The fact that its payment comes from the energy company rather than the city raises a conflict-of-interest question that city officials should explain.

We like the idea of Columbus leading the way on clean energy and look forward to full reassurance that it’s a good deal for all parties.