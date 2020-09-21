Letter: Small-business owners should get behind proposed tax credit

Staff Writer

For the past six months, we have all had to deal with countless challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. As small-business owners, we have had to rethink many aspects of our business — from how to stay in business to how to keep ourselves and our customers safe.

The costs of purchasing PPE continue to mount: expenses such as Plexiglas, thousands of masks we provided for our customers and staff, added cleaning supplies, additional equipment, signage and reworking the floor plan to create a safe environment. Many small businesses in our community struggle to stay afloat and these added costs are a burden.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s Healthy Workplaces Tax Credit Act, which we wholeheartedly support, would provide meaningful tax relief to small businesses like ours that are making investments into our businesses to keep them safe for everyone. As we continue to work to reopen our economy, we hope Congress will pass Sen. Portman’s Healthy Workplaces Tax Credit Act so that we can all be as safe at work as we are at home.

Patti and Don Riordan, Lancaster