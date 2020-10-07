Delaware letter: Voting is our most important privilege

ThisWeek group

To the editor:

Americans have the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness –– and a key role each American should play in fulfilling these rights is voting.

We are a representative republic. Each person we elect, local, state and federal, has been elected to fulfill the responsibility of defending and supporting the constitution, as well as safeguarding the safety and welfare of its citizens.

Unfortunately, we too often hear of people voting for a candidate based on feelings, gossip, opinions and inaccurate articles and newscasts. Particularly at election time, it is every American's responsibility to be a knowledgeable voter. This means doing your homework on each candidate by reading, watching and listening to a number of sources. Not just one.

It also means asking what were their policies and stands on important areas such as immigration, economy, health care, foreign policy, law and order or gun control. What was each saying two years ago, one year ago, six months ago and even last week. Has it been the truth and consistent? Or have the points changed and why? Is it because of the latest polls?

Everyone should know how unreliable many of the polls are. So rely on the only poll that is true for you –– the one between your ears. Don't let the fast-talking politicians or media people throw around big words, like socialism and capitalism. Socialism is one thing and capitalism is totally different. Do you really know the difference?

Do this for every candidate on each important issue. Then enter the voting booth as an informed voter, confident that your candidate is going to fulfill their oath of office and work for the good of you and the American people every day.

This may sound like a lot, and it is. But as Americans, it is our privilege and duty to be an informed enthusiastic voter.

Thomas L. Barber

Delaware