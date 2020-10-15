Grove City letter: Electricity-aggregation issue worthy of support

ThisWeek group

To the editor:

I write today to urge my neighbors in Grove City to support Issue 10, which would allow the city to negotiate with a utility to obtain bulk purchase rates for electricity on behalf of its residents and small businesses through a process called Community Choice Aggregation. Since 1999, more than 400 localities in Ohio have set up aggregation programs, and this one prioritizes renewable energy.

Residents or businesses will not be required to participate, but if they do, their AEP bill will be lower because the city will be negotiating for the best product. And it’s great for our city’s environment.

Giving residents the option to have a cleaner future and lower electricity bills is simply a win-win for everyone in our community. I want to thank our city leaders for their vision putting this before the voters, and I hope all Grove City residents will vote yes on Issue 10 this fall.

David Donofrio

Grove City