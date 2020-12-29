Grove City letter: Seniors need our buses back

ThisWeek group

I was so sorry to hear, as I am sure many other senior citizens were, that the senior center buses have been canceled and we will now have to ride the COTA buses.

It might not mean a lot to many of you, but we seniors ride the senior center bus for $1 each way for a doctor appointment to pick up our prescriptions and to get to the senior center or grocery store. Now it will cost us $3 each way. The senior center bus would take us to LifeCare Alliance for our $50 coupons for vegetables at the farmers market, and LifeCare Alliance would give us all breakfast.

What more can Grove City take away from us seniors? I don't think the seniors of Grove City asked much for our bus to continue. Every year it seems like our taxes go up, and on a fixed income that is very hard for many of us to handle. I would like to ask Grove City officials to rethink this, as this is most likely the only perk that we receive as residents of Grove City.

Barbara Armentrout

Grove City