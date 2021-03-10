Letter: Seniors face specific challenges accessing vaccine

ThisWeek group

To the Editor:

Currently, Ohioans ages 65 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In Delaware County, there are several providers with which you can register for the vaccine. However, the registration method most often recommended is online.

As an organization that serves older adults in Delaware County, we know many may not have access to a computer or internet service. While some vaccine providers accept registration by phone, that process can be stressful, which only worsens when there are long wait lists because of the limited supply. That is why I implore you to help your older loved ones register for their vaccine.

It is vital that we stay connected with the older residents in our community. Socialization provides numerous benefits to our health and well-being, and physical distancing should not equate to social isolation. While we should all continue to practice safe behaviors, including wearing masks, washing hands, staying physically distanced, and staying home when sick, we should also stay connected.

If we continue to support one another, we can get through anything.

Fara Waugh

Executive Director, SourcePoint