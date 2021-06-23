Letter: Support the Fair School Funding Plan that's in House Bill 110

ThisWeek group

To the Editor:

House Bill 110, the state budget bill, is currently in conference committee. One of the most important aspects of this bill is the Fair School Funding Plan that was passed with bipartisan support in the Ohio House version of the budget. This is of the utmost importance to South-Western City Schools because it will fix the state's broken funding system that has been ruled unconstitutional three separate times by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Fair School Funding Plan is based on what it actually costs to provide a high-quality education for every student. It would provide our district alone with over $160.5 million. That is a 28% increase from what we currently receive from the state and would make a tremendous difference in my classroom. It could also provide more counselors, nurses, individual attention and so many more opportunities and services that our kids deserve. This funding would also relieve the burden on homeowners who currently have to choose between paying higher property taxes or cutting school staff and programming that our children need to thrive and succeed.

We need to demand our state lawmakers prioritize our children and pass HB 110. I urge all Ohioans to contact our representatives to tell them that they need to support the Fair School Funding Plan.

Amy Grittani

Hilliard

South-Western City School District teacher