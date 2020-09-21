Friday Night Live Super 7: Braves join Tigers, Shamrocks in top 3

Staff Writer

An organized shake up took place in the Super 7 poll after Week 4 games. No. 3 Groveport and No. 4 DeSales both lost, dropping the Cruisers to seventh, one spot behind the Stallions. Olentangy, Olentangy Liberty and Westerville South had been Nos. 5-7 last week and all moved up two spots. And, of course, Pickerington Central and Dublin Coffman remain the unanimous top two after blowout victories.

Below is the poll as selected by the ThisWeekSPORTS.com staff. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Pickerington Central (4-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Groveport 43-3. Next game: Friday vs. Lancaster. Last week: No. 1

2. Dublin Coffman (4-0), 66 points. Last game: Def. Hilliard Davidson 49-0. Next game: Friday at Upper Arlington. Last week: No. 2

3. Olentangy (4-0), 51 points. Last game: Def. Hilliard Darby 37-6. Next game. Friday vs. Dublin Jerome. Last week: No. 5

4. Olentangy Liberty (3-1), 41 points. Last game: Def. Hilliard Bradley 38-17. Next game: Friday vs. Hilliard Davidson. Last week: No. 6

5. Westerville South (4-0), 33 points. Last game: Def. Delaware 59-20. Next game: Friday vs. Canal Winchester. Last week: No. 7

6. DeSales (3-1), 14 points. Last game: Lost to Watterson 35-34 (2OT). Next game: Friday at Hartley. Last week: No. 4

7. Groveport (3-1), 11 points. Last game: Lost to Pickerington Central 43-3. Next game: Friday at Newark. Last week: No. 3

Also receiving votes: Pickerington North 10, Westerville Central 5

Dropped out: None

