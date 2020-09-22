Friday Night Live Player of the Week: Olentangy’s Gossett, Big Walnut’s Williams share honor

ThisWeek group

It’s happened every week this season: Our Friday Night Live Player of the Week honor has been shared by two players.

For Week 4, the honorees are Caleb Gossett of Olentangy and Caden Williams of Big Walnut.

Williams won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries and caught three passes for 42 yards in a 31-0 win over Worthington Kilbourne.

Gossett won the fan vote via our Twitter poll, receiving 39.8% of 983 votes over 24 hours. He caught five passes for 153 yards and one touchdown and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score in a 37-6 win over Hilliard Darby.

The other finalists were Dublin Scioto quarterback Amare Jenkins and Walnut Ridge running back Javarus Leach.

