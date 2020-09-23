Friday Night Live: ThisWeek's Top 5 games for Week 5

ThisWeek group

Our Week 5 lineup has feel-good stories mixed with league-title implications. Pickeington North can clinch a share of the OCC-Ohio title. Big Walnut and Westerville North both are among the surprises this season. The Warriors haven’t had a winning season since going 6-4 in 2004. The Golden Eagles drought isn’t as long, posting a 7-3 mark in 2014. Liberty Union and Columbus Academy also will be playing for a share of the MSL-Ohio title, and add in that the Lions went 0-10 and 2-8 the last two years.

Here are ThisWeek’s Top 5 games for Week 5:

3-1, 3-0 Pickerington North at 3-1, 2-1 New Albany

3-1 Big Walnut at 3-1 Westerville North

4-0, 3-0 Liberty Union at 3-1, 3-0 Columbus Academy

1-0 Eastmoor Academy at 1-0 Walnut Ridge

2-2, 2-1 Hartley at 2-2, 1-2 Watterson

