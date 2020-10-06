Girls Golf: CSG earns return trip to Division II state tournament

The Columbus School for Girls golf team qualified for its second consecutive Division II state tournament by winning a district title Oct. 5 at Darby Creek.

The Unicorns shot 364 to finish ahead of Columbus Academy (374), Fairbanks (384), Lakewood (392), Newark Catholic (395) and Bloom-Carroll (397).

CSG advanced along with medalist Anna Crumrine (79) of Newark Catholic. The state tournament is Oct. 16 and 17 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

“We kept our heads on straight today and pushed through some tough conditions,” CSG coach Chris Ditello said. “We had to deal with an hour-long fog delay. The temperature wasn’t ideal at the start, but we played through that and everyone did their part.”

Caroline Kromalic shot 88 to lead the Unicorns, followed by Emma Kim (89), Kate Kramer (91), Ally Werstler (96) and Madi Kim (98).

Grace Luo (83) led Academy, followed by Eva Baker (94), Angela Hu (96), Eliza Freytag (101) and Morgan Crain (105).

Among the individual competitors, Ready’s Clarissa Bachelder and Worthington Christian’s Rena So both shot 94.

