Boys Golf: Columbus Academy, Wellington’s Carsten Judge advance to state

A pair of central Ohio boys golf programs known for success left Denison Golf Club on Oct. 8 with honors.

In the Division II district tournament, three-time defending state champion Columbus Academy won its fourth consecutive district championship to advance to the state tournament Oct. 16 and 17 on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Although Wellington didn’t defend its Division III district title, it will be represented at state Oct. 16 and 17 at NorthStar by senior Carsten Judge after he captured district medalist honors.

The Vikings shot 305 to easily win the six-team district event, with Johnstown placing second (331). Northridge senior Ross Teeter will represent the district individually in Division II after shooting 72.

Junior Russell Ahmed led Academy with a 74 that gave him a runner-up finish. Sophomores Stephen Ma and Arvind Rajagopalan tied for third with a 76, and junior Aditya Reddy tied for seventh with a 79.

“I went into today pretty excited because I wasn’t on our district team last year and I was just excited to have the opportunity to play,” Ahmed said. “Making it to state, a lot of teams would be really happy, but we’re always trying to push to that next level and there’s always a lot of things we can work on. Most of the people left a lot of strokes out there, but for the most part, we played solid.”

Also in Division II, Hartley shot 343 to place fourth as juniors Drew Navarro and Cameron Casto each shot 82.

Judge, who was seventh at state last season, will be one of the favorites heading into this year’s Division III state event after shooting 35 on the front nine and 34 on the back for a 69 at district.

“I just hit the ball off the tee pretty well, hit some iron shots and my live putting was pretty good,” Judge said. “It was a good round.”

Newark Catholic shot 329 to capture the title in the six-team district event as Worthington Christian was runner-up (336), Wellington was fifth (351) and Grandview placed sixth (394).

Senior Ben Evans led Worthington Christian with a 75 that gave him an overall runner-up finish, with his junior brother, Sam Evans, placing third (78).

Wellington’s second-best score was turned in by sophomore Sidd Ganesh (tied for fourth, 79), and Grandview was led by senior Brendan Cleary (tied for 13th, 86).

