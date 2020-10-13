Girls Golf: New Albany, Dublin Coffman, Olentangy Berlin’s Mia Raines advance to Division I state tournament

A birdie, two pars and an eagle helped set the tone for the New Albany girls golf team in the Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at New Albany Links.

That those scores came from the Eagles’ No. 5 player, Anna Coccia, also might have been an indicator of the performance to come.

Anna Ritter’s round of 72 led four teammates who shot 79 or better, and New Albany recorded a team score of 294 to win its third consecutive district championship and come within two rounds of its third state title in a row.

Kary Hollenbaugh shot a 73 for the Eagles, followed by Coccia (74) and Madison Spiess (75). Emerson Purcell shot a 79 as New Albany finished 28 shots ahead of runner-up Dublin Coffman (322), which also advanced to state Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

“It’s a hard course with a lot of tough shots. I was able to play myself into some good positions early and go from there,” Coccia said. “We didn’t shoot as well here last year (a 305) as we did today, so this is exciting. We’ve been playing well together and we played really well today.”

Ellie Lim’s 72 led Coffman, which edged third-place Dublin Jerome by two shots, and tied her for medalist with Ritter. Also scoring for the Shamrocks were Annika Manjunath (78), Ava Guilliams (81) and Alex Dere (91).

“We were fourth two years ago and third last year, just missing (state), and you wonder if you’ll ever get there,” Coffman coach Randy Patton said. “I feel like we’re the second- or third-best team in the state, just based on who we’ve played, but today is the day you have to prove it.”

Audrey Ryu and Emma Sparling both shot a 77 to lead Jerome.

Upper Arlington was fourth (328), followed by Grove City (345), Olentangy Liberty (353), Olentangy (363), Hilliard Bradley (371) and Hilliard Darby (372).

Olentangy Berlin freshman Mia Raines and Granville sophomore Ella Wigal both shot 73 to earn individual berths to state.

“I was 4-over (par) after 11. I shot 39 on the front, so I wasn’t feeling overly confident,” Raines said. “Then my putts started sinking. I had three birdies on the back, so that’s where I got my momentum going.”

