Girls Tennis: Central Ohio players qualify for state in Division I

Olentangy Liberty senior Dani Schoenly qualified for her fourth Division I state girls tennis tournament to highlight action on the opening day of district Oct. 15 at Reynoldsburg.

Schoenly defeated Watterson’s Sara Goodlive 6-0, 6-1 in a state-qualifying match.

“It’s my senior year and I want to do well because it’s my last go-around in high school,” Schoenly said. “Each year is a little different so I’m still excited.”

Also advancing in singles were Dublin Coffman’s Dasha Chistyakova, Worthington Kilbourne’s Libby Alderman and Olentangy Berlin’s Ella Franz, who is the first Bears player to qualify for state.

Upper Arlington’s Megan Basil and Ella Hazelbaker and teammates Noah Mizer and Ava Richard, Olentangy’s Sydney Nickel and Archita Sriram and Olentangy Orange’s Tyler Reed and Caroline Sproule all reached the semifinal round to qualify for state in doubles.

“It’s so exciting,” Sproule said. “I had chances before, but this is my first time going to state. I couldn’t be happier.”

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advanced to state Oct. 23 and 24 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

District continues Oct. 17 at Reynoldsburg with semifinal, final and consolation matches to determine pairings for state.

In Division II, only the singles and doubles champions advance to state. Columbus Academy teammates Arya Chabria and Sydney Ratliff will play in the singles final Oct. 17 at Academy, while Wellington’s Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi will battle Academy’s Lauren Motta and Caroline Tsung for the doubles championship.

