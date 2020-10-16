Golf: Academy boys, CSG, Wellington’s Judge deliver strong opening performances at state

ThisWeek Sports Staff

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

The Columbus Academy boys golf team opened a 15-shot advantage Oct. 16 in pursuit of a fourth consecutive state title.

The Vikings lead the 12-team Division II state tournament after a first-round score of 300. Kettering Alter (315) is second.

Academy will look to wrap up another championship when play resumes at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course. The start was pushed back an hour because of the threat of frost.

“Tomorrow is a brand new day,” coach Craig Yakscoe said. “We’re starting over — fresh day, scores are even. We just need to go and do our thing like they did today and hopefully even be a little bit better.”

Stephen Ma led the Vikings in the first round with a 71, followed by Aditya Reddy (72), Russell Ahmed (78), Jake Stouffer (79) and Arvind Rajagopalan (88).

Academy is seeking its 11th state title, which is second all-time to Upper Arlington’s 17.

“We started out pretty strong and then toward the middle of the round a few of them dipped a little bit, but they brought it back and finished extremely well,” Yakscoe said. “I’m happy with where we are.”

—Frank DiRenna

Unicorns to begin final round in second place

Columbus School for Girls is in second place after the opening round of the Division II state tournament Oct. 16 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

The Unicorns shot 346 to stand behind Lima Central Catholic’s 310 in the 12-team field.

The final round is Oct. 17.

“I definitely think that this being our second year here really prepared our team mentally for what to expect,” coach Chris Ditello said. “We had a solid day as a team on a challenging golf course.”

Kate Kramer led the Unicorns with a 77, followed by Caroline Kromalic (84), Madi Kim (89), Emma Kim (90) and Ally Werstler (106).

Last fall, CSG shot 731 at state to finish 10th of 12 teams behind champion Central Catholic (647).

“After finishing 10th last year, our goal is to finish in the top six,” Ditello said. “We just have to go out and play well mentally. We can’t get negative, and we have to keep fighting on every shot.”

—Scott Hennen

Jaguars’ Judge in hunt for Division III boys title

In the Division III boys state tournament at NorthStar, Wellington senior Carsten Judge shot a 75 in the opening round Oct. 16.

That has him tied with Canton Central Catholic’s Gavin Shamblen and Kyle Freudeman and Berlin Hiland’s Carter Mishler for sixth, three strokes out of the lead.

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy’s Alex Swinarski and Canton Central Catholic’s Alex Milavickas each shot 72 to lead the field heading into the final round Oct. 17. Three others shot 74.

Judge is trying to become the second consecutive Wellington golfer to win state medalist honors after 2020 graduate Aidan Schumer accomplished that feat last fall.

—Jarrod Ulrey

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports