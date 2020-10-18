Girls Tennis: Berlin's Franz, Upper Arlington doubles team win Division I district titles

Olentangy Berlin junior Ella Franz enters her first Division I state girls tennis tournament as a district champion.

Franz defeated Olentangy Liberty’s Dani Schoenly 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 in the district final Oct. 17 at Reynoldsburg, completing a 4-0 weekend that saw Franz become the first state qualifier in the Bears program’s three-year history.

In the third-place match, Dublin Coffman’s Dasha Chistyakova edged Worthington Kilbourne’s Lilly Alderman 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Franz beat Chistyakova 6-3, 6-1 in one semifinal. In the other, Schoenly swept Alderman 6-3, 6-2.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advanced to state Oct. 23 and 24 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

THURSDAY'S DISTRICT COVERAGE: Central Ohio players qualify for state in Division I

Upper Arlington’s Megan Basil and Ella Hazelbaker won the doubles title, defeating Olentangy Orange’s Tyler Reed and Caroline Sproule 6-3, 6-0 in the final. UA’s Noah Mizer and Ella Richard took third with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Olentangy’s Sydney Nickel and Archita Sriram.

In the semifinals, Basil and Hazelbaker swept Mizer and Richard 6-4, 6-0 and Reed and Sproule beat Nickel and Sriram 6-1, 6-1.

Division II

At Columbus Academy, defending state champion Sydni Ratliff defeated Vikings teammate Arya Chabria 6-1, 6-0 in the singles final to earn her fourth state berth.

In the doubles final, Wellington’s Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi swept Academy’s Lauren Motta and Caroline Tsung 6-4, 6-1. Burkhalter and Zerbi went 2-1 at state last year and finished fourth.

Only the singles and doubles champions advanced to state.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave