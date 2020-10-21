Boys Soccer: Whitehall tournament opener delayed; Bexley to use junior varsity players

The Whitehall-Yearling boys soccer team’s opening game in the Division I district tournament has been pushed back two days because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The 20th-seeded Rams were scheduled to visit 15th-seeded Westerville North on Thursday, Oct. 22, for a second-round contest, but the game was moved to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Following a 1-0 win over Bexley on Oct. 10, Whitehall athletics director Bill Hughett said a Rams player began feeling ill and was tested and immediately went into quarantine.

“(Franklin County Public Health) quarantined both Whitehall and Bexley until Saturday (Oct. 24),” Hughett said. “We were able to move the game with Westerville North to Saturday evening. No other kids are showing any symptoms at this point for us.”

Two Whitehall soccer players who also compete for the boys cross country team were unable to compete in the MSL-Ohio Division meet Oct. 17 at Buckeye Valley because of being quarantined.

The cross country team will compete at district Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby, but the two athletes will not participate because of the scheduling conflict with the soccer game, according to Hughett.

Whitehall would not disclose the athletes’ names.

The Bexley boys soccer team is seeded fifth for the Division II district tournament and plays host to ninth-seeded Hartley in the first round Thursday, Oct. 22. The Lions plan to play the game using junior varsity players.

“We will be playing with kids from our (j.v.) A and B teams,” athletics director Eli Goldberger said. “We’ll give it a try. It keeps us from having to forfeit.”

