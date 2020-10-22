Girls Tennis: Upper Arlington advances to OTCA Division I state tournament

The Upper Arlington girls tennis team swept its way into its second consecutive Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division I state tournament Oct. 22, defeating host Olentangy Liberty 3-0 in the district final.

Ella Hazelbaker was leading Dani Schoenly 4-3 in the first set at first singles before Schoenly, an Ohio State commit, retired. Megan Basil defeated Kylie Wilson 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and at first doubles, the Golden Bears’ Noah Mizer and Ava Richard beat Megan Haddow and Charvi Thumati 6-0, 6-0.

UA improved to 16-2 and will play Toledo Notre Dame Academy in an OTCA state semifinal Oct. 25 at Reynoldsburg. The winner will face Mason or Rocky River Magnificat in the state final later that day, and the semifinal losers will meet in the third-place match.

The Bears, who finished third at state last year, are seeking their first OTCA state championship since 2013.

