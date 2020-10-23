Division I State Golf: First-round recap

ThisWeek Sports Staff

Girls

Emerson Purcell expected herself to shoot no lower than the mid-70s in the first round of the Division I state girls golf tournament Oct. 23 at Ohio State’s Gray Course, and that was before the New Albany freshman topped her first tee shot on No. 1.

Purcell saved face with a bogey, and three consecutive pars after that helped set the tone as she shot a personal-best 71, shared the individual lead with teammate Madison Spiess and helped the Eagles to within one round of their third consecutive state championship.

Anna Ritter shot a 75 and Anna Coccia a 76 for New Albany, which enters the final round Oct. 24 in first place with a team score of 293, 17 shots ahead of second-place Uniontown Green.

“A lot of it was about me staying calm with a positive attitude,” said Purcell, whose previous best 18-hole round was a 76. “I just wanted to get under 80 and I’d be happy. Shooting (a 71), it definitely makes me feel a lot better knowing I can help my team out.”

The day featured windy conditions with mostly sunny skies but occasional rain showers.

“(Purcell’s) round jumps right off the page. She played great,” Eagles coach Rich Ritter said. “When you get that kind of performance early on from the back end of your lineup (Purcell was in the fourth spot), it’s really energizing for the team.”

Annika Manjunath’s round of 75 led Dublin Coffman, which is eighth (321) in its first state appearance as a team since 2015. Also scoring for the Shamrocks were Ellie Lim (76) and Alex DeRee and Ava Guilliams (both 85).

“I got in the rough a couple times and that kind of messed me up but other than that, it was a pretty straightforward round,” Manjunath said. “There weren’t too many bad holes. I played well for the most part.”

Olentangy Berlin freshman Mia Raines shot a 77 and is in a three-way tie for 19th place out of 72 individuals. She shot a 7-over par on her front nine but was even on the back.

“I only hit one fairway on my front nine but (after that) I got on a lot of greens in regulation and I was a lot more comfortable,” Raines said. “I knew I’d played really bad to start and I didn’t have anything to lose.”

--Dave Purpura

Boys

The Dublin Jerome and Olentangy Orange boys teams are in the championship hunt after the opening round of the Division I state tournament Oct. 23 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Jerome is tied for third (306) with Cincinnati St. Xavier and Orange is sixth (312) behind leader Cleveland St. Ignatius (302) in the 12-team field. Akron Hoban (304) is second.

The final round is Oct. 24 at the Scarlet Course.

“We wanted to be four to eight strokes back but with the wind today and the way the putting was today, I’ll take the score we got and see what we can do tomorrow,” said Orange coach Jerrod Ross, whose program is making its first appearance at state since 2008. “We have to keep it together tomorrow and try to bring in some low scores and outscore some guys.”

Josh Qian of Westerville Central is second of 72 golfers after shooting a 71, one stroke behind leader Nick Piesen of St. Ignatius.

“I didn’t play too great, but I still posted a good score,” Qian said. “I missed a couple of putts but still scored well.”

St. Charles’ Leo Walling (80, tied for 35th) also is competing.

Brett Podobinski (74, tied for fifth) led the Celtics in the first round, followed by Tyler Groomes and Jack Kuhlman (both 77, tied for 14th), Ryan Miller (78, tied for 21st) and Jake Yarbrough (83, tied for 51st).

Luke Johnson (74, tied for fifth) led the Pioneers, followed by Jonathan Green (77, tied for 14th), Corbin Bentley (79, tied for 29th), Nathan Brown (82, tied for 49th) and Mitch Perdue (88, tied for 61st).

--Scott Hennen

