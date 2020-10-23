Girls Tennis: Academy’s Ratliff, three central Ohio doubles teams reach second day at state

MASON -- Seven players from central Ohio will hit the court at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the semifinal round of the state girls tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

In Division II, defending state singles champion Sydni Ratliff of Columbus Academy and the Wellington doubles team of Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi advanced with two wins apiece Oct. 23.

In Division I, Upper Arlington will be represented in semifinals by the doubles teams of Noah Mizer and Ava Richard and Ella Hazelbaker and Megan Basil.

Ratliff beat Dayton Oakwood's Lily McCloskey 6-3, 6-1 in a quarterfinal and will face Kettering Alter's Grace Lampman in a semifinal.

"It was not the best conditions today because of the wind, and I just adjusted," Ratliff said.

Burkhalter and Zerbi will play Toledo Central Catholic's Bella Spinazze and Lucia Spinazze in a semifinal.

"Katie and I really wanted it," Burkhalter said. "We were really aggressive at the end."

Mizer and Richard will play Centerville's Clara Owen and Caroline Hinshaw in a semifinal.

"I have an amazing partner and the rhythm between us really helps," Richard said.

Basil and Hazelbaker will face Rocky River Magnificat's Caroline Moritz and Natalie Smitek in a semifinal, potentially setting up an all-UA final.

"We're just really excited to be here and now that we're here, we're trying to win everything," Hazelbaker said.

In Division I singles, Olentangy Berlin's Ella Franz and Olentangy Liberty's Dani Schoenly both lost in quarterfinals, and Dublin Coffman's Dasha Chistyakova and Worthington Kilbourne's Libby Aldlerman both lost in the first round.

In Division I doubles, Olentangy Orange's Tyler Reed and Caroline Sproule and Olentangy's Sydney Nickel and Archita Sriram both lost in the first round.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek