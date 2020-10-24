Boys Golf: Jerome’s Groomes, Westerville Central’s Qian lead central Ohio at state

Three area players left the Division I state boys golf tournament Oct. 24 at Ohio State's Scarlet Course with all-state honors, led by 2019 state individual medalist Tyler Groomes.

The Dublin Jerome senior followed an opening round 77 on Oct. 23 with a 73 that gave him a fifth-place tie and first-team all-state honors.

Springboro's Jordan Gilkison shot 143 to finish first.

"It was tough out there, cold, windy and I had a rough front 9, but I was able to come back on the back 9," Groomes said.

The Celtics, who won the last three state titles, shot 312 during the final round and 618 overall to place fourth behind Akron Hoban (606), Cleveland St. Ignatius (609) and Cincinnati St. Xavier (616) while Mason was fifth (629).

Olentangy Orange, which won the district title, finished sixth (629) after shooting 317 in the final round.

>>More: Division I State Golf: First-round recap<<

Westerville Central senior Josh Qian followed his individual district title by shooting 151 to tie for seventh and make second-team all-state. Qian shot a 71 in the opening round but came back with an 80.

"(My) game just wasn't clicking today," Qian said. "Nothing was on and I couldn't get things going. I definitely learned a lot this weekend."

Orange senior Corbin Bentley tied for 10th with a 152 to also make second-team all-state.

"It definitely wasn't what we were hoping for, but especially being here for the first time for the school was definitely an honor," Bentley said.

Jerome junior Brett Podobinski and Orange junior Luke Johnson tied for 14th (153), Jerome senior Jack Kuhlman tied for 25th (157) and Jerome senior Ryan Miller tied for 29th (158).

The other area individual competitor was St. Charles freshman Leo Walling, who tied for 34th (159).

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek