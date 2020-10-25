Cross Country: Hilliard Davidson sets pace for central Ohio in district meets

The Hilliard Davidson boys and girls cross country squads both won individual and team championships in the district meets at Hilliard Darby.

Division III races were held Oct. 23, followed by Divisions I and II on Oct. 24.

The Wildcats boys team won Division I, district 1 with 27 points to finish ahead of runner-up New Albany (75). Davidson’s Connor Ackley won the race in 15 minutes, 44.5 seconds.

The Davidson girls had 19 points in district 1, finishing ahead of second-place Lancaster (80) as the Wildcats’ Caitlyn Jones (18:31.8) won the individual title.

In other Division I boys results, Dublin Jerome (53) won the district 2 title with Darby’s Sean Carney (15:42.2) finishing first.

St. Charles’ Owen Karas had the district’s low time of 15:37.2 in winning the district 3 race, which Lancaster (91) won as a team.

Dublin Coffman (55) finished first in the Division I, district 2 girls meet with New Philadelphia’s Cambri Mushrush (18:56.2) winning the race.

Gahanna’s Alyssa Shope (18:31.9) was the district 3 individual champion as Upper Arlington (70) won the team title.

Watterson (64) won the Division II, district 2 boys title with the Eagles’ Will Garey (16:05.2) winning the race. Heath (47) won in district 1 with Columbus Academy’s Luke Nester (16:27.8) finishing first.

In Division II girls, Bexley (41) won district 2 with Jonathan Alder’s Morgan Hicks (19:14.2) taking the individual title. Granville (29) won district 1 and Johnstown’s Reece Savage (18:28.5) won the race.

Mount Gilead won titles for both boys (39) and girls (24) in Division III, district 1. Grandview’s Derek Amicon (16:19.1) won the boys race, and Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson (19:00.4) was the girls winner.

Fredericktown (38) won the Division III, district 2 boys meet with the Freddies’ Thomas Caputo (16:39.5) finishing first. Liberty Union (76) was the district 2 girls team champion with Millersport’s Emma DiYanni (19:40.8) winning the race.

The regional meets are Oct. 31 at Pickerington North.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen