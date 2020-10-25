Girls Tennis: Upper Arlington, Columbus Academy fall in OTCA state finals

ThisWeek Sports Staff

Division I

Upper Arlington girls tennis coach Shaun Stamps said he could see the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division I state final against Mason on Oct. 25 at Reynoldsburg going several ways.

It ultimately went to the Comets 3-2 as the Golden Bears came within a court of winning their first OTCA championship since 2013, but Stamps and the team had few regrets to cap a season that saw the Bears go 17-3 and earn a doubles championship in the Division I individual state tournament.

“We knew we had a shot and we put ourselves in position. It came down to a couple points here and there,” Stamps said. “I knew we had a good chance to win three courts, possibly four, and so did they. I knew where we had a shot to win and where it might be 50/50.”

The match came down to second doubles, where UA’s Ellis Mizer and Isabella Roth lost to Risha Chada and Anna Tonkal 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. The Comets won their fourth consecutive OTCA title.

UA’s other wins came at second singles, where Megan Basil defeated Harshita Uppuganti 6-1, 6-1 and first doubles, where Noah Mizer and Ava Richard edged Raina Chada and Annie Kruse 7-6, 6-3.

Ella Hazelbaker, with whom Basil won the state doubles title the previous day at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, lost to Shyla Aggarwal 6-3, 6-0 at first singles. At third singles, Emma Wang lost to Rashi Loni 6-3, 6-4.

UA advanced to the final with a 3-0 semifinal win over Toledo Notre Dame Academy earlier in the day.

Hazelbaker beat Olivia Assenmacher 6-1, 6-3, Wang clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Charlize Delos Santos and Ellis Mizer and Roth topped Sarah Miller and Halle Rindler 6-0, 6-4.

Mason swept Rocky River Magnificat 3-0 in the other semifinal.

—Dave Purpura

Division II

Columbus Academy provided defending state champion Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown a challenge before falling 3-2 in the OTCA Division II state final Oct. 25 at New Albany.

The Vikings opened a 2-0 lead on 6-0, 6-0 wins by Sydni Ratliff at first singles and Carolyn Tsung at second singles before the Blazers won at first and second doubles and third singles.

With the match tied at 2, Brigette Fuentes defeated Arya Chabria 6-3, 6-4 at third singles to wrap up Hathaway Brown’s sixth consecutive state title.

The Vikings, who finished 16-2, competed in their fourth consecutive state tournament and were seeking their first title since 2008.

“We were third last season, so we’re heading in the right direction,” coach Marc Wurtzman said. “We’re just extremely happy to finish the season. There was a lot of uncertainty this year if we were going to be able to play this season. We’re just happy to have the chance to compete at this level and finish the season off.”

Academy advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Toledo Ottawa Hills in a semifinal earlier in the day.

Winners were Grace Philip 6-0, 6-0 at third singles, Ratliff and Chabria 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Lauren Motta and Yasemin Bilgin 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

Ratliff finished second in singles in the Division II individual state tournament Oct. 24 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

—Frank DiRenna

