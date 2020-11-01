Field Hockey: District finals roundup

ThisWeek Sports Staff

Watterson 2, Thomas Worthington 1

The third-seeded Watterson field hockey team upset second-seeded and host Thomas on Oct. 31 to win a district title and qualify for its first state tournament since 2014.

“(Thomas) is one of the most well-respected, toughest field hockey teams in the state. They’re like that every year,” Watterson coach Janet Baird said. “We knew if we did not bring our own style of toughness to the game, it wasn’t going to happen for us.”

Watterson took the lead on a goal from Zoe Coleman with 9 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Alex Picolo added a goal with 3:29 left in the third.

Bella Avila scored for Thomas with 10:48 to play in the fourth.

Watterson, which lost to Thomas 1-0 on Sept. 11 and 3-1 on Oct. 5, improved to 16-3 while the Cardinals finished 17-2.

--Stephen Borgna

Columbus Academy 1, New Albany 0

Avery Mitchell’s goal as time expired in the third quarter lifted top-seeded Academy past fourth-seeded New Albany.

Carolyn Vaziri assisted on the goal and Sarah Silver had seven saves for Academy, which captured its fourth consecutive district title and 24th overall.

The Vikings improved to 18-1 and will play Watterson in a state semifinal Thursday, Nov. 5, at Thomas.

Watterson handed Academy its lone loss, 3-1 on Sept. 9.

New Albany finished 14-4-1.

--Frank DiRenna

