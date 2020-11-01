Girls Soccer: District finals roundup

ThisWeek Sports Staff

Upper Arlington 2, New Albany 1 (4-2 shootout)

With her team seeded eighth for the Division I district tournament, Upper Arlington girls soccer goalie Sally Patton said the Golden Bears played like they had nothing to lose in a final Oct. 31 at top-seeded New Albany.

The freshman made eight saves in regulation and two overtimes, and the Bears scored on all four penalty kicks to win their first district title since 2015.

“I didn’t even think I’d make varsity and here I am helping my team win a district championship,” Patton said. “Everyone played well. Penalty kicks are difficult, and the girls finished those. We’re all over-the-moon excited.”

Camryn Callaghan, Abby Reisz, Cecilia Dapino and Adian Bonham scored on penalty kicks for the Bears, who improved to 13-3-2 and will play host to Olentangy in a regional semifinal Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Avery Lowden and Allie Metcalf made penalty kicks for New Albany, which was seeking its first district title and finished 16-2-1.

UA’s Aubrey Steiner scored the game’s first goal with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half. Addison Scharver tied it off a rebound after a free kick with 23:59 left.

New Albany got a penalty kick off a handball with 50 seconds left, but Patton stopped the shot by Oklahoma commit Kelis Brown.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose, but that’s what happens when you don’t take care of things in the run of play,” New Albany coach Jared Dombrowski said. “The season we had was amazing, and tonight doesn’t take away from what we accomplished.”

--Dave Purpura

Pickerington North 1, Dublin Coffman 0 (2OT)

Fifth-seeded North scored with 11 minutes remaining in the second overtime to beat third-seeded Coffman in a Division I final.

Kara Thomas headed a free kick from Jordan Maruskin into the net from 8 yards as the Panthers improved to 13-3-3 and will play Watterson in a regional semifinal Nov. 3.

Coffman, which lost to the Panthers 1-0 on Sept. 17 and was a state semifinalist last season, finished 13-2-4.

“I saw the ball, flicked it with my head and everyone after that just dogpiled on me,” Thomas said.

--Jarrod Ulrey

Olentangy 1, Olentangy Orange 0

Audrey Oliver scored off a Lauren Hughes assist with 12:39 left in the first half as seventh-seeded Olentangy shut out its fourth-seeded host in a Division I final.

The teams played to a scoreless tie Sept. 1.

“I got the ball and looked at the upper corner of the goal and shot it,” said Oliver, whose team improved to 13-2-2. “That goal gave us so much more energy.”

Goalie Amanda Poorbaugh had four saves for Orange, which finished 14-3-3.

--Scott Hennen

Watterson 3, Olentangy Liberty 1

Second-seeded Watterson is headed to its second regional in three seasons after beating sixth-seeded Liberty in a Division I final.

After Rachel Spencer scored off a pass from Sydney Workman in the 18th minute, Liberty tied it on a free kick by Quinn Casey.

Spencer then scored the game-winning goal a minute into the second half, and Workman added an insurance goal with four minutes remaining.

The Eagles improved to 16-2-1 and the Patriots finished 12-4-2.

Liberty was in a district final for the first time since winning four consecutive titles from 2014-17.

--Jarrod Ulrey

Hartley 2, Bexley 1 (OT)

Emma Bergman scored nine minutes into overtime on a penalty kick after a handball was called to give Hartley its first district championship.

The fifth-seeded Hawks improved to 8-4-2 and will play Nov. 3 at Dayton Oakwood in a Division II regional semifinal.

Third-seeded Bexley, which finished 10-4-2, took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Maddy Young midway through the second half, but Hartley tied it at 1 on a goal by Megan Sheehan.

“It means a lot,” first-year Hartley coach Jenn Moore said. “We’ve made a lot of history this year.”

Bexley goalie Katie Jude had six saves.

--Jarrod Ulrey

Columbus Academy 1, Grandview 0

Katie Schiano scored as sixth-seeded Academy knocked off top-seeded host Grandview in a Division III final.

Goalie Sophie Spolter had five saves for the Vikings, who improved to 9-3-2 and will play at Berlin Hiland on Nov. 3 in a regional semifinal.

Layla Slaughter had 10 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who finished 13-3-3.

Grandview defeated the Vikings 3-1 on Sept. 2 in MSL-Ohio play.

--Scott Hennen

