Girls Volleyball: District finals roundup

Olentangy Liberty 3, Dublin Scioto 2

The Olentangy Liberty girls volleyball team earned its third consecutive district title, rallying past host Dublin Scioto 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10 in a Division I final Oct. 31.

The seventh-seeded Patriots improved to 13-5, while the second-seeded Irish finished 23-2.

Setter Logan Flaugh, a Xavier commit, led Liberty with 60 assists. McKenna Cook had 21 kills, Madison Tinsley had 27 digs and Katherine Donahue had 10 blocks.

“When you lose seven seniors and a lot of them played, you probably come in as the underdog or not expected to do what we did, but these girls are fighters,” Liberty coach Jen Chapman said. “We just have some good underclassmen that stepped up and the seniors have stepped up, too. They all did a great job.”

Liberty will play Watterson in a regional semifinal Thursday, Nov. 5, at Hilliard Darby. The Patriots lost to the Eagles 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 on Sept. 21.

--Frank DiRenna

Watterson 3, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Third-seeded Watterson defeated visiting and ninth-seeded Worthington Kilbourne 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 to win a Division I title.

“We’ve been really working hard in the gym ... and fine-tuning and getting our chemistry. And things this week have just gone really well, and I’m extremely proud of the hard work they’re putting in, and it definitely showed in the match tonight,” coach Stephanie Grieshop said. “It was really fun to watch them win a district title on their home court.”

Sydney Taylor had 11 kills for Watterson. Gina Green had eight kills and three blocks, and Olyvia Kennedy had seven kills.

Watterson improved to 15-6 and Kilbourne finished 19-4.

--Stephen Borgna

DeSales 3, Watkins Memorial 0

Saje Washington recorded 16 kills, Ashleigh Zehala added 29 assists and 11 digs and sixth-seeded DeSales swept host and fourth-seeded Watkins Memorial 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 in a Division I final.

Bridget Javitch had 19 digs, surpassing by one the 1,000 mark for her career, and Gabby D’Amico added eight kills and 18 digs.

The Stallions, who had lost to the Warriors 22-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-13 on Sept. 12, improved to 10-7 and will play Olentangy Orange in a regional semifinal Nov. 5 at Darby.

Watkins Memorial finished 23-2.

--Dave Purpura

Olentangy Orange 3, Westerville Central 0

Top-seeded Orange cruised to its fifth consecutive district championship by defeating eighth-seeded and visiting Westerville Central 25-16, 25-9, 25-13.

Tazmin Appiah had 16 kills and three blocks to lead the Pioneers, who improved to 20-3. Hanna Borer had 27 assists and Addie Evans had 19 digs.

The Warhawks finished 19-3.

--Scott Hennen

Hartley 3, Granville 0

Now in its eighth season under coach Mike Rahe, Hartley has won a district championship in all six of the seasons in which it has competed in Division II.

The third-seeded Hawks got 10 kills from Ella Brandewie and nine kills from Alex Etienne, while Kate McLane and Colleen Sweeney had six and five kills, respectively, as they beat fifth-seeded Granville 25-21, 25-9, 25-8.

Hartley improved to 15-2 and will play Gates Mills Gilmour Academy in a regional semifinal Nov. 5 at Lexington.

“We did a great job of moving the ball,” Rahe said. “We knew they were going to come out firing but our girls did a good job of settling down.”

--Jarrod Ulrey

