Boys Soccer: Regional semifinals roundup

ThisWeek Sports Staff

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

New Albany 2, Pickerington North 1

New Albany boys soccer coach Johnny Ulry felt like the Eagles’ Division I regional semifinal Nov. 4 against Pickerington North would contain few surprises.

The Eagles defeated the Panthers 1-0 in OCC-Ohio Division play Oct. 6, and in the rematch got an early goal from Derrick Harris and the eventual game-winning goal off a corner kick to edge North 2-1 and advance to the program’s first Division I regional final.

“It’s always tough playing teams twice. We play each other every year so there are no secrets,” Ulry said. “We felt like we got the better of it in the first half but in the second half, we knew Pick North was going to throw everything they had at us and they did. We found a way to get a second goal. We were resilient.”

New Albany improved to 16-3-1 and will visit Thomas Worthington for the regional final Nov. 7.

Harris scored the first goal with eight minutes left in the first half.

Henri Heyes headed in a corner kick from Jakob Bering for a 2-0 lead with 20:24 left.

North’s Cam Stanzione broke the shutout less than six minutes later with a goal into the top of the net, but the Panthers got no closer.

Both goalies, New Albany’s Gage Weiner and North’s Ty Bowden, made four saves.

“(Harris) had an area of about two feet from an odd angle to squeeze it in there far post and it was a very good finish,” said Panthers coach Darrin Monhollen, whose team finished 16-3-1. “The second one, we weren’t marked up on a corner kick. That’s unfortunate that we allowed that to happen because that’s not typical of our team.”

—Dave Purpura

Thomas Worthington 1, Olentangy Berlin 0 (OT)

Matias Barinas scored the game-winner for host Thomas in overtime in a Division I regional semifinal.

The Cardinals improved to 12-6-1 and will play host to New Albany in the regional final Nov. 7.

Thomas and Berlin played to a scoreless tie Oct. 13 in OCC-Cardinal play, and they were again scoreless through regulation. Barinas then scored with 12:28 left in overtime off a pass from Cameron McIntosh.

“We talked during the break (before overtime) that we needed to find someone with width and maybe get a tap-in goal,” Thomas coach David Fairchild said. “It was good teamwork and a good combination play.”

Goalie R.J. Stoller had four saves for the Cardinals. Joey Dittmar and Connor Sexton combined for three saves for the Bears, who finished 15-3-2.

—Scott Hennen

Tipp City Tippecanoe 3, DeSales 0

DeSales’ postseason run came to an end with a shutout loss in a Division II regional semifinal at undefeated and defending state champion Tippecanoe.

Gabe Weikert made 17 saves for the Stallions, who fell behind 2-0 within the first 14 minutes.

DeSales finished 10-9-1. Tippecanoe improved to 21-0.

—Dave Purpura

Grandview 4, Berlin Hiland 1

Adam Bechtel and Kai Iisaka both had one goal and one assist to lead Grandview past host Hiland in a Division III regional semifinal.

The Bobcats improved to 13-3-1 and will play in a regional final Nov. 7 at Wheelersburg. The Pirates defeated Lynchburg-Clay 2-1 in a regional semifinal Nov. 4.

Will DeVere and Jack Mollette also scored for Grandview, and goalie Owen Carter had seven saves.

“We fell behind early 1-0 after giving up a goal in the first couple of minutes but we were able to shake off the travel and the long ride, and we were able to get our heads back in the game,” coach James Gerdes said. “We were able to execute our game plan and play well.”

The Hawks finished 14-5-1.

—Scott Hennen

Botkins 2, Columbus Academy 1 (OT)

Xavier Monnin’s goal with 5:32 remaining in the first overtime lifted Botkins past host Columbus Academy in a Division III regional semifinal.

Academy, which lost to Tipp City Tippecanoe 1-0 in a Division II state semifinal last season, finished 10-7-2.

Botkins will play Cincinnati Mariemont in a regional final Nov. 7.

With the game tied at 1, Monnin head-directed Nathan Schneider’s throw-in past Academy goalie Luke Budzik for the game-winning goal.

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead with 39:11 remaining in the second half when Charlie Tuckerman converted on a penalty kick against goalie Carson Motter after being fouled in the penalty box.

Academy had opportunities to add to its lead, but could not convert.

“Soccer is a game of inches,” Vikings coach Ron Leach said. “We hit the bar a couple of times. The ball rolls a different way and unfortunately that’s how it goes sometimes. I wish we would have put the second goal in. We had the chances. We had great shots. An inch down, an inch to the side and the ball is in.”

The Trojans tied the game at 1 on Brendon Thompson’s goal off a Schneider assist.

—Frank DiRenna

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports