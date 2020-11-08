Boys Soccer: Regional finals roundup

ThisWeek Sports Staff

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

Division I: New Albany 2, Thomas Worthington 1

With every win, New Albany continues to break new ground.

Two goals in a 12-minute, 25-second span of the second half at Thomas Worthington powered the Eagles to a come-from-behind win Nov. 7.

Derrick Harris punched in a Will Fischer assist from in front of the net with 29:12 to go, and at the 16:47 mark Fischer recorded his second assist, finding Kameron Kist, who finished from about 30 yards out into the left corner of the net.

“Will won the ball, he saw me, I took a touch and he was screaming at me to shoot. I let one go and luckily it went in,” Kist said. “It’s amazing to be part of school history and know that this team has gone farther than almost any in New Albany history. Our goal is to win it all. We’ll go into the next game just how we came into this one.”

New Albany, which improved to 17-3-1, won its second regional title and first in Division I. The other title came in 2001. The Eagles will play Cincinnati St. Xavier in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Xenia, with the winner meeting Medina or Cleveland St. Ignatius in the final at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Mapfre Stadium.

“We had a rough first half. We were half a step slow on everything we did. It was uncharacteristic for us,” New Albany coach Johnny Ulry said. “We just reminded the guys we are here for a reason. We’ve had success. Just settle down and play.”

Thomas took the lead 3:18 in when Graham Worboretz converted off a corner kick from Cameron McIntosh.

“We created a couple chances there in the first couple minutes and we got one of them in,” said Cardinals coach David Fairchild, whose team finished 12-7-1. “We knew they were going to score, so the goal was to try to get to that third goal and we just didn’t get there.”

Division III: Wheelersburg 2, Grandview 1

Host Wheelersburg scored a pair of goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half to knock off seventh-ranked Grandview.

The Pirates (21-0) will play top-ranked Cincinnati Mariemont on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Springfield in a state semifinal.

Connor Hayes scored off an assist by Gunnar Szynal for the Bobcats, who finished 13-4-4. Goalie Own Carter had two saves.

“We’re disappointed but you have to give credit to Wheelersburg,” Grandview coach James Gerdes said. “For whatever reason, we came out flat in the second half and (the Pirates) seized control with a couple of goals six minutes apart. We lost our focus and struggled to find our rhythm after that.”

–Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports