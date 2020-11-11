National Signing Day: Where they’re going

National Letter of Intent

Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November.

If there is an athlete not listed below, tweet to us at @ThisWeekSports or email us at sports@thisweeknews.com.

AFRICENTRIC

Maliyah Johnson, women’s basketball, Pittsburgh 

Arianna Smith, women’s basketball, Indiana State

BEECHCROFT

No information received

BEXLEY

No commitments

BIG WALNUT

No information received

BRIGGS

No information received

CANAL WINCHESTER

Allena Klamorick, women's cross country and track and field, Lipscomb

Ian Lewis, men's cross country and track and field, Heidelberg

Korbin Martino, men's track and field, Penn State

CENTENNIAL

Charles Dean, baseball, Cincinnati 

Nathaniel Dorinsky, baseball, Seton Hill 

CENTRAL CROSSING

No information received

COLUMBUS ACADEMY

Charlotte Adams, women’s lacrosse, DePauw 

Regan Cornelius, field hockey, Northwestern 

Sydni Ratliff, women’s tennis, Ohio State 

COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL

No information received

COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS

Ava Fortney, women’s crew, Ohio State

Nyah Funderburke, women’s swimming & diving, Ohio State

COLUMBUS SOUTH

No information received

COLUMBUS WEST

No information received

DELAWARE HAYES

No information received

DeSALES

Avery Boyd, women's volleyball, Fairfield

Kendall Gonya, women's rowing, Michigan State

Gabby Mahaffey, women's lacrosse, Akron

Desmond Watson, men's basketball, Davidson

DUBLIN COFFMAN

Ellie Andrews, women’s swimming & diving, Texas 

Abigail Elliot, women’s lacrosse, Robert Morris 

Luke Ritchie, men’s tennis, Lafayette 

DUBLIN JEROME

Sydney Browning, women’s soccer, Ohio State 

Jaci Carpenter, women’s beach volleyball, Florida Gulf Coast 

Tyler Groomes, men’s golf, Ohio State 

Jack Kuhlman, men’s golf, Northern Kentucky 

Lindsay Mayo, women’s golf, Ashland 

Logan Menning, men’s golf, Xavier 

Ryan Miller, baseball, Tennessee 

Ryan Miller, men’s golf, Wittenberg 

Jake Yarbrough, men’s golf, Wittenberg 

DUBLIN SCIOTO

Audrey Bannister, women’s cross country, Northwestern 

Ashleigh Rothe, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State 

Karleigh Rothe, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State 

EASTMOOR ACADEMY

No information received

FRANKLIN HEIGHTS

No information received

GAHANNA LINCOLN

No information received

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

Derek Amicon, men’s cross country and track & field, Cornell

GROVE CITY

Jeremiah Bane, men’s golf, Malone 

Nick Isaac, men’s soccer, Ohio State 

Kendall Jameson, women’s soccer, Miami University 

Rylee Jones, women’s volleyball, Alderson Broaddus 

Lauren Lucas, women’s volleyball, Millersville  

Lizzie Saur, women’s golf, Youngstown State 

Maddie Wilcox, softball, Ohio University 

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN

No information received

GROVEPORT MADISON

No information received

HARTLEY

Kami Kortokrax, softball, Ohio State 

HARVEST PREP

No information received

HILLIARD BRADLEY

Tison Alexander, men’s golf, Tiffin

Anna Alford, women’s volleyball, Toledo

Carly Callahan, women’s basketball, Hillsdale

Chloe Callahan, women’s basketball, Findlay 

Clare Flanagan, women’s beach volleyball, Saint Leo

Makenzie Hilling, softball, Bucknell

Caleb Jenkins, baseball, Akron

Baylie Lawrence, women’s gymnastics, Bowling Green

Keaton Norris, men’s basketball, Wright State

Kaitlyn Sims, women’s swimming & diving, Wisconsin-Green Bay

HILLIARD DARBY

Jordyn Anderson, softball, Lake-Sumter State College

Hayden Apel, men’s diving, West Virginia

Logan Card, women’s lacrosse, Indiana Tech

Ava Finfrock, women’s soccer, Lake Erie

Haylee Handrahan, women’s lacrosse, Robert Morris 

Mason Irwin, men’s swimming, Clarion

Madyson Leone, women’s soccer, Queens

Andrew Patrick, baseball, Wright State

Bradley Weaver, football, Ohio University 

Destiny White, women’s beach volleyball, Georgia State

HILLIARD DAVIDSON

Ainsley Guthrie, women’s lacrosse, Ursuline 

Courtney Keidel, softball, Ohio University 

Kyle Pepera, baseball, St. Xavier 

R.J. Sagrilla, men’s cross country, Toledo 

Lindsay Stull, women’s cross country, Penn State 

INDEPENDENCE

No information received

LINDEN-McKINLEY

No information received

MARION-FRANKLIN

No information received

MIFFLIN

No information received

NEW ALBANY

Jayson Beckner, men's golf, Tiffin

Jillian Bingman, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood

Alexis Curren, women's lacrosse, George Mason

Bridget Driscoll, women's lacrosse, DePauw

Brooklyn Gammon, women's basketball, Tiffin

Madison Spiess, women's golf, Santa Clara

Brock Tibbitts, baseball, Indiana

Tymber Wynn, women's basketball, Houghton

NORTHLAND

No information received

OLENTANGY

Rachel Austin, women's soccer, Youngstown State

Kylee Beinecke, women's soccer, Miami University

Jace Middleton, baseball, Ohio State

Carly Ross, women's soccer, Belmont

Sophie Sparks, women's volleyball, Troy

OLENTANGY BERLIN

Ashley Kerekes, women’s soccer, Mount Olive

Bryce Reed, men’s golf, Kent State

OLENTANGY LIBERTY

Quinn Casey, women’s soccer, Akron 

Kelsey Eckhert, women’s lacrosse, Indiana University of Pennsylvania 

Logan Flaugh, women’s volleyball, Xavier 

Holly Gabriel, women’s swimming & diving, University of the Cumberlands 

Aidan Kenley, men’s lacrosse, Ohio State 

Olivia Lynch, women’s diving, Miami University  

Jack Matthews, men’s diving, University of Miami

Dani Schoenly, women’s tennis, Ohio State 

Grant Smeltzer, men’s golf, Dayton 

Alex Theuerkauf, men’s lacrosse, Robert Morris 

Madison Tinsley, women’s volleyball, Ashland 

Cole Young, men’s volleyball, Ohio State 

OLENTANGY ORANGE

Luke Applegate, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State

London Davis, women’s volleyball, Kansas

Addie Evans, women’s volleyball, Indiana-Purdue Indianapolis

Tanner Hegarty, men’s lacrosse, Wingate

Josh Laisure, basketball, Wright State

Luke Little, men’s volleyball, George Mason

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Sara Tailford, softball, Indiana of Pennsylvania

Jocelyn Tate, women's basketball, Bowling Green

Skye Williams, women's basketball, Purdue

PICKERINGTON NORTH

Emma Boder, women's lacrosse, Lander

Emily Harness, women's swimming, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jackie Norris, women's soccer, Indiana Wesleyan

Cassie Tasney, women's golf, South Carolina-Beaufort

READY

Bella Illig, women’s volleyball, Assumption

REYNOLDSBURG

No information received

ST. CHARLES

No information received

THOMAS WORTHINGTON

Isabella Avila, women’s lacrosse, Tampa

Reese Dykstra, football, Long Island

Mollie Estepp, women’s lacrosse, Denver

Tyrese Hughey, men’s basketball, Furman

Alayna Johnson, women’s volleyball, Arizona 

Carina Napoleon women’s track and field and cross country, Ohio State 

Scarlett Oaks, field hockey, DePauw

Claire Sever, women’s soccer, Illinois-Springfield 

Jalen Sullinger, men’s basketball, Kent State

UPPER ARLINGTON

No information received

WALNUT RIDGE

No information received

WATTERSON

Danielle Grim, women’s basketball, Long Island 

Olyvia Kennedy, women’s volleyball, George Mason 

Margo Lawson, women’s volleyball, Miami 

Sophie Mangold, women’s volleyball, Nevada Reno 

Sydney Taylor, women’s volleyball, Ohio State

WELLINGTON

No information received

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Katelyn Neil, women’s golf, Lake Erie 

Emily O’Dee, softball, Bellarmine 

WESTERVILLE NORTH

Emily McGeorge, women’s volleyball, Adrian

Makayla Parry, women’s soccer, Cleveland State

WESTERVILLE SOUTH

Aja Austin, women’s basketball, Delaware 

Brayden White, baseball, Toledo 

WESTLAND

No information received

WHETSTONE

No information received

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN

Kobe Buford, men’s basketball, Olivet Nazarene 

Ben Evans, men’s golf, Cedarville 

Lily Heidorn, softball, Liberty 

Lena Morgan, women’s diving, Ohio State 

Riley Myers, women’s soccer, Palm Beach Atlantic 

Katherine Weakley, women’s basketball, Lipscomb 

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Grace Cummings, women’s volleyball, Ohio Wesleyan 

Jack Wasik, men’s lacrosse, Aurora

