National Signing Day: Where they’re going
Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November.
If there is an athlete not listed below, tweet to us at @ThisWeekSports or email us at sports@thisweeknews.com.
AFRICENTRIC
Maliyah Johnson, women’s basketball, Pittsburgh
Arianna Smith, women’s basketball, Indiana State
BEECHCROFT
No information received
BEXLEY
No commitments
BIG WALNUT
No information received
BRIGGS
No information received
CANAL WINCHESTER
Allena Klamorick, women's cross country and track and field, Lipscomb
Ian Lewis, men's cross country and track and field, Heidelberg
Korbin Martino, men's track and field, Penn State
CENTENNIAL
Charles Dean, baseball, Cincinnati
Nathaniel Dorinsky, baseball, Seton Hill
CENTRAL CROSSING
No information received
COLUMBUS ACADEMY
Charlotte Adams, women’s lacrosse, DePauw
Regan Cornelius, field hockey, Northwestern
Sydni Ratliff, women’s tennis, Ohio State
COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL
No information received
COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS
Ava Fortney, women’s crew, Ohio State
Nyah Funderburke, women’s swimming & diving, Ohio State
COLUMBUS SOUTH
No information received
COLUMBUS WEST
No information received
DELAWARE HAYES
No information received
DeSALES
Avery Boyd, women's volleyball, Fairfield
Kendall Gonya, women's rowing, Michigan State
Gabby Mahaffey, women's lacrosse, Akron
Desmond Watson, men's basketball, Davidson
DUBLIN COFFMAN
Ellie Andrews, women’s swimming & diving, Texas
Abigail Elliot, women’s lacrosse, Robert Morris
Luke Ritchie, men’s tennis, Lafayette
DUBLIN JEROME
Sydney Browning, women’s soccer, Ohio State
Jaci Carpenter, women’s beach volleyball, Florida Gulf Coast
Tyler Groomes, men’s golf, Ohio State
Jack Kuhlman, men’s golf, Northern Kentucky
Lindsay Mayo, women’s golf, Ashland
Logan Menning, men’s golf, Xavier
Ryan Miller, baseball, Tennessee
Ryan Miller, men’s golf, Wittenberg
Jake Yarbrough, men’s golf, Wittenberg
DUBLIN SCIOTO
Audrey Bannister, women’s cross country, Northwestern
Ashleigh Rothe, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State
Karleigh Rothe, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State
EASTMOOR ACADEMY
No information received
FRANKLIN HEIGHTS
No information received
GAHANNA LINCOLN
No information received
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
Derek Amicon, men’s cross country and track & field, Cornell
GROVE CITY
Jeremiah Bane, men’s golf, Malone
Nick Isaac, men’s soccer, Ohio State
Kendall Jameson, women’s soccer, Miami University
Rylee Jones, women’s volleyball, Alderson Broaddus
Lauren Lucas, women’s volleyball, Millersville
Lizzie Saur, women’s golf, Youngstown State
Maddie Wilcox, softball, Ohio University
GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN
No information received
GROVEPORT MADISON
No information received
HARTLEY
Kami Kortokrax, softball, Ohio State
HARVEST PREP
No information received
HILLIARD BRADLEY
Tison Alexander, men’s golf, Tiffin
Anna Alford, women’s volleyball, Toledo
Carly Callahan, women’s basketball, Hillsdale
Chloe Callahan, women’s basketball, Findlay
Clare Flanagan, women’s beach volleyball, Saint Leo
Makenzie Hilling, softball, Bucknell
Caleb Jenkins, baseball, Akron
Baylie Lawrence, women’s gymnastics, Bowling Green
Keaton Norris, men’s basketball, Wright State
Kaitlyn Sims, women’s swimming & diving, Wisconsin-Green Bay
HILLIARD DARBY
Jordyn Anderson, softball, Lake-Sumter State College
Hayden Apel, men’s diving, West Virginia
Logan Card, women’s lacrosse, Indiana Tech
Ava Finfrock, women’s soccer, Lake Erie
Haylee Handrahan, women’s lacrosse, Robert Morris
Mason Irwin, men’s swimming, Clarion
Madyson Leone, women’s soccer, Queens
Andrew Patrick, baseball, Wright State
Bradley Weaver, football, Ohio University
Destiny White, women’s beach volleyball, Georgia State
HILLIARD DAVIDSON
Ainsley Guthrie, women’s lacrosse, Ursuline
Courtney Keidel, softball, Ohio University
Kyle Pepera, baseball, St. Xavier
R.J. Sagrilla, men’s cross country, Toledo
Lindsay Stull, women’s cross country, Penn State
INDEPENDENCE
No information received
LINDEN-McKINLEY
No information received
MARION-FRANKLIN
No information received
MIFFLIN
No information received
NEW ALBANY
Jayson Beckner, men's golf, Tiffin
Jillian Bingman, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood
Alexis Curren, women's lacrosse, George Mason
Bridget Driscoll, women's lacrosse, DePauw
Brooklyn Gammon, women's basketball, Tiffin
Madison Spiess, women's golf, Santa Clara
Brock Tibbitts, baseball, Indiana
Tymber Wynn, women's basketball, Houghton
NORTHLAND
No information received
OLENTANGY
Rachel Austin, women's soccer, Youngstown State
Kylee Beinecke, women's soccer, Miami University
Jace Middleton, baseball, Ohio State
Carly Ross, women's soccer, Belmont
Sophie Sparks, women's volleyball, Troy
OLENTANGY BERLIN
Ashley Kerekes, women’s soccer, Mount Olive
Bryce Reed, men’s golf, Kent State
OLENTANGY LIBERTY
Quinn Casey, women’s soccer, Akron
Kelsey Eckhert, women’s lacrosse, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Logan Flaugh, women’s volleyball, Xavier
Holly Gabriel, women’s swimming & diving, University of the Cumberlands
Aidan Kenley, men’s lacrosse, Ohio State
Olivia Lynch, women’s diving, Miami University
Jack Matthews, men’s diving, University of Miami
Dani Schoenly, women’s tennis, Ohio State
Grant Smeltzer, men’s golf, Dayton
Alex Theuerkauf, men’s lacrosse, Robert Morris
Madison Tinsley, women’s volleyball, Ashland
Cole Young, men’s volleyball, Ohio State
OLENTANGY ORANGE
Luke Applegate, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State
London Davis, women’s volleyball, Kansas
Addie Evans, women’s volleyball, Indiana-Purdue Indianapolis
Tanner Hegarty, men’s lacrosse, Wingate
Josh Laisure, basketball, Wright State
Luke Little, men’s volleyball, George Mason
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Sara Tailford, softball, Indiana of Pennsylvania
Jocelyn Tate, women's basketball, Bowling Green
Skye Williams, women's basketball, Purdue
PICKERINGTON NORTH
Emma Boder, women's lacrosse, Lander
Emily Harness, women's swimming, Lenoir-Rhyne
Jackie Norris, women's soccer, Indiana Wesleyan
Cassie Tasney, women's golf, South Carolina-Beaufort
READY
Bella Illig, women’s volleyball, Assumption
REYNOLDSBURG
No information received
ST. CHARLES
No information received
THOMAS WORTHINGTON
Isabella Avila, women’s lacrosse, Tampa
Reese Dykstra, football, Long Island
Mollie Estepp, women’s lacrosse, Denver
Tyrese Hughey, men’s basketball, Furman
Alayna Johnson, women’s volleyball, Arizona
Carina Napoleon women’s track and field and cross country, Ohio State
Scarlett Oaks, field hockey, DePauw
Claire Sever, women’s soccer, Illinois-Springfield
Jalen Sullinger, men’s basketball, Kent State
UPPER ARLINGTON
No information received
WALNUT RIDGE
No information received
WATTERSON
Danielle Grim, women’s basketball, Long Island
Olyvia Kennedy, women’s volleyball, George Mason
Margo Lawson, women’s volleyball, Miami
Sophie Mangold, women’s volleyball, Nevada Reno
Sydney Taylor, women’s volleyball, Ohio State
WELLINGTON
No information received
WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Katelyn Neil, women’s golf, Lake Erie
Emily O’Dee, softball, Bellarmine
WESTERVILLE NORTH
Emily McGeorge, women’s volleyball, Adrian
Makayla Parry, women’s soccer, Cleveland State
WESTERVILLE SOUTH
Aja Austin, women’s basketball, Delaware
Brayden White, baseball, Toledo
WESTLAND
No information received
WHETSTONE
No information received
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN
Kobe Buford, men’s basketball, Olivet Nazarene
Ben Evans, men’s golf, Cedarville
Lily Heidorn, softball, Liberty
Lena Morgan, women’s diving, Ohio State
Riley Myers, women’s soccer, Palm Beach Atlantic
Katherine Weakley, women’s basketball, Lipscomb
WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Grace Cummings, women’s volleyball, Ohio Wesleyan
Jack Wasik, men’s lacrosse, Aurora
