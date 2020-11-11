National Signing Day: Where they’re going

ThisWeek group

Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November.

If there is an athlete not listed below, tweet to us at @ThisWeekSports or email us at sports@thisweeknews.com.

AFRICENTRIC

Maliyah Johnson, women’s basketball, Pittsburgh

Arianna Smith, women’s basketball, Indiana State

BEECHCROFT

No information received

BEXLEY

No commitments

BIG WALNUT

No information received

BRIGGS

No information received

CANAL WINCHESTER

Allena Klamorick, women's cross country and track and field, Lipscomb

Ian Lewis, men's cross country and track and field, Heidelberg

Korbin Martino, men's track and field, Penn State

CENTENNIAL

Charles Dean, baseball, Cincinnati

Nathaniel Dorinsky, baseball, Seton Hill

CENTRAL CROSSING

No information received

COLUMBUS ACADEMY

Charlotte Adams, women’s lacrosse, DePauw

Regan Cornelius, field hockey, Northwestern

Sydni Ratliff, women’s tennis, Ohio State

COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL

No information received

COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS

Ava Fortney, women’s crew, Ohio State

Nyah Funderburke, women’s swimming & diving, Ohio State

COLUMBUS SOUTH

No information received

COLUMBUS WEST

No information received

DELAWARE HAYES

No information received

DeSALES

Avery Boyd, women's volleyball, Fairfield

Kendall Gonya, women's rowing, Michigan State

Gabby Mahaffey, women's lacrosse, Akron

Desmond Watson, men's basketball, Davidson

DUBLIN COFFMAN

Ellie Andrews, women’s swimming & diving, Texas

Abigail Elliot, women’s lacrosse, Robert Morris

Luke Ritchie, men’s tennis, Lafayette

DUBLIN JEROME

Sydney Browning, women’s soccer, Ohio State

Jaci Carpenter, women’s beach volleyball, Florida Gulf Coast

Tyler Groomes, men’s golf, Ohio State

Jack Kuhlman, men’s golf, Northern Kentucky

Lindsay Mayo, women’s golf, Ashland

Logan Menning, men’s golf, Xavier

Ryan Miller, baseball, Tennessee

Ryan Miller, men’s golf, Wittenberg

Jake Yarbrough, men’s golf, Wittenberg

DUBLIN SCIOTO

Audrey Bannister, women’s cross country, Northwestern

Ashleigh Rothe, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State

Karleigh Rothe, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State

EASTMOOR ACADEMY

No information received

FRANKLIN HEIGHTS

No information received

GAHANNA LINCOLN

No information received

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

Derek Amicon, men’s cross country and track & field, Cornell

GROVE CITY

Jeremiah Bane, men’s golf, Malone

Nick Isaac, men’s soccer, Ohio State

Kendall Jameson, women’s soccer, Miami University

Rylee Jones, women’s volleyball, Alderson Broaddus

Lauren Lucas, women’s volleyball, Millersville

Lizzie Saur, women’s golf, Youngstown State

Maddie Wilcox, softball, Ohio University

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN

No information received

GROVEPORT MADISON

No information received

HARTLEY

Kami Kortokrax, softball, Ohio State

HARVEST PREP

No information received

HILLIARD BRADLEY

Tison Alexander, men’s golf, Tiffin

Anna Alford, women’s volleyball, Toledo

Carly Callahan, women’s basketball, Hillsdale

Chloe Callahan, women’s basketball, Findlay

Clare Flanagan, women’s beach volleyball, Saint Leo

Makenzie Hilling, softball, Bucknell

Caleb Jenkins, baseball, Akron

Baylie Lawrence, women’s gymnastics, Bowling Green

Keaton Norris, men’s basketball, Wright State

Kaitlyn Sims, women’s swimming & diving, Wisconsin-Green Bay

HILLIARD DARBY

Jordyn Anderson, softball, Lake-Sumter State College

Hayden Apel, men’s diving, West Virginia

Logan Card, women’s lacrosse, Indiana Tech

Ava Finfrock, women’s soccer, Lake Erie

Haylee Handrahan, women’s lacrosse, Robert Morris

Mason Irwin, men’s swimming, Clarion

Madyson Leone, women’s soccer, Queens

Andrew Patrick, baseball, Wright State

Bradley Weaver, football, Ohio University

Destiny White, women’s beach volleyball, Georgia State

HILLIARD DAVIDSON

Ainsley Guthrie, women’s lacrosse, Ursuline

Courtney Keidel, softball, Ohio University

Kyle Pepera, baseball, St. Xavier

R.J. Sagrilla, men’s cross country, Toledo

Lindsay Stull, women’s cross country, Penn State

INDEPENDENCE

No information received

LINDEN-McKINLEY

No information received

MARION-FRANKLIN

No information received

MIFFLIN

No information received

NEW ALBANY

Jayson Beckner, men's golf, Tiffin

Jillian Bingman, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood

Alexis Curren, women's lacrosse, George Mason

Bridget Driscoll, women's lacrosse, DePauw

Brooklyn Gammon, women's basketball, Tiffin

Madison Spiess, women's golf, Santa Clara

Brock Tibbitts, baseball, Indiana

Tymber Wynn, women's basketball, Houghton

NORTHLAND

No information received

OLENTANGY

Rachel Austin, women's soccer, Youngstown State

Kylee Beinecke, women's soccer, Miami University

Jace Middleton, baseball, Ohio State

Carly Ross, women's soccer, Belmont

Sophie Sparks, women's volleyball, Troy

OLENTANGY BERLIN

Ashley Kerekes, women’s soccer, Mount Olive

Bryce Reed, men’s golf, Kent State

OLENTANGY LIBERTY

Quinn Casey, women’s soccer, Akron

Kelsey Eckhert, women’s lacrosse, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Logan Flaugh, women’s volleyball, Xavier

Holly Gabriel, women’s swimming & diving, University of the Cumberlands

Aidan Kenley, men’s lacrosse, Ohio State

Olivia Lynch, women’s diving, Miami University

Jack Matthews, men’s diving, University of Miami

Dani Schoenly, women’s tennis, Ohio State

Grant Smeltzer, men’s golf, Dayton

Alex Theuerkauf, men’s lacrosse, Robert Morris

Madison Tinsley, women’s volleyball, Ashland

Cole Young, men’s volleyball, Ohio State

OLENTANGY ORANGE

Luke Applegate, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State

London Davis, women’s volleyball, Kansas

Addie Evans, women’s volleyball, Indiana-Purdue Indianapolis

Tanner Hegarty, men’s lacrosse, Wingate

Josh Laisure, basketball, Wright State

Luke Little, men’s volleyball, George Mason

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Sara Tailford, softball, Indiana of Pennsylvania

Jocelyn Tate, women's basketball, Bowling Green

Skye Williams, women's basketball, Purdue

PICKERINGTON NORTH

Emma Boder, women's lacrosse, Lander

Emily Harness, women's swimming, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jackie Norris, women's soccer, Indiana Wesleyan

Cassie Tasney, women's golf, South Carolina-Beaufort

READY

Bella Illig, women’s volleyball, Assumption

REYNOLDSBURG

No information received

ST. CHARLES

No information received

THOMAS WORTHINGTON

Isabella Avila, women’s lacrosse, Tampa

Reese Dykstra, football, Long Island

Mollie Estepp, women’s lacrosse, Denver

Tyrese Hughey, men’s basketball, Furman

Alayna Johnson, women’s volleyball, Arizona

Carina Napoleon women’s track and field and cross country, Ohio State

Scarlett Oaks, field hockey, DePauw

Claire Sever, women’s soccer, Illinois-Springfield

Jalen Sullinger, men’s basketball, Kent State

UPPER ARLINGTON

No information received

WALNUT RIDGE

No information received

WATTERSON

Danielle Grim, women’s basketball, Long Island

Olyvia Kennedy, women’s volleyball, George Mason

Margo Lawson, women’s volleyball, Miami

Sophie Mangold, women’s volleyball, Nevada Reno

Sydney Taylor, women’s volleyball, Ohio State

WELLINGTON

No information received

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Katelyn Neil, women’s golf, Lake Erie

Emily O’Dee, softball, Bellarmine

WESTERVILLE NORTH

Emily McGeorge, women’s volleyball, Adrian

Makayla Parry, women’s soccer, Cleveland State

WESTERVILLE SOUTH

Aja Austin, women’s basketball, Delaware

Brayden White, baseball, Toledo

WESTLAND

No information received

WHETSTONE

No information received

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN

Kobe Buford, men’s basketball, Olivet Nazarene

Ben Evans, men’s golf, Cedarville

Lily Heidorn, softball, Liberty

Lena Morgan, women’s diving, Ohio State

Riley Myers, women’s soccer, Palm Beach Atlantic

Katherine Weakley, women’s basketball, Lipscomb

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Grace Cummings, women’s volleyball, Ohio Wesleyan

Jack Wasik, men’s lacrosse, Aurora

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports