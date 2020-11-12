OHSAA surveys member schools about winter sports

According to multiple central Ohio administrators, the Ohio High School Athletic Association sent a questionnaire to member schools Nov. 12 asking for their input regarding the winter sports season.

Citing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, one of the questions regarded whether the beginning of the winter sports season should be delayed until a later date such as Jan. 4 or begin as scheduled.

The survey is expected to be available for administrators to respond to until Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Bowling teams can begin their seasons Nov. 13, with the girls basketball and hockey seasons set to begin Nov. 20, followed by boys basketball (Nov. 25), wrestling (Dec. 3) and gymnastics (Dec. 7).

“I voted to delay,” one area athletics director said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “Numbers (are) high and holidays will be a mess.”

Another area athletics director, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he voted for the season to begin on time but believes things “will be choppy, meaning teams will have to quarantine, take 15 days off, then back on throughout the winter.”

“Lt. Gov. (Jon Husted) complimented the schools and athletics for how they have been handling things,” the AD said. “My guess is the vast majority would say to continue on time. Since you really don’t know what the future holds, play while you can. There has not been one case, high school, college or pro, that has spread the virus from team to team through competition.”

