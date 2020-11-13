Girls Volleyball: Watterson falls to Parma Padua in Division I state semifinal

VANDALIA — Making its first appearance in the state tournament, the Watterson girls volleyball team lost to Parma Padua 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23 in a Division I semifinal Nov. 13 at Vandalia Butler.

The Eagles had beaten Olentangy Orange in a regional final Nov. 7 after losing to the Pioneers during the regular season and were attempting to repeat that accomplishment after losing 26-24, 14-25, 25-23, 25-17 to the Bruins on Sept. 3.

Watterson finished 17-6, while Padua improved to 21-0 and will play for the championship Nov. 15.

“I’m just really proud of them,” coach Stephanie Grieshop said. “They’ve worked really hard together.”

Padua built a 20-12 lead in the first set on a kill by Jordan Chessar. Watterson got to within 23-17 on an attack error by the Bruins before Padua closed out the set.

The Eagles built leads of 7-2, 10-5 and 16-10 in the second set and tied the match at 1 on a kill by Mercedes Motton.

Watterson took a 12-9 lead in the third set on back-to-back kills by Olyvia Kennedy but Padua tied it at 12, prompting a timeout by the Eagles.

The Bruins then scored the next five points and kept Watterson from getting any closer than three points in the remainder of the set.

Padua took a 10-6 lead in the fourth set on a kill by Chessar, but the Eagles got back-to-back kills by Kennedy and Motton to tie it at 11.

Consecutive kills by Sydney Taylor later helped Watterson tie it at 20 and the score also was tied at 21 and 22, but Padua closed out the set and the match with a kill by Maria Futey.

Kate Mihacevich finished with 19 kills, Futey had 13 and Chessar added 11 for the Bruins, while Ava Hoying had 13 kills, Taylor and Kennedy both had 12 and Gina Grden added 10 for the Eagles.

Sophie Mangold had 42 assists and 13 digs and Taylor added 10 digs for Watterson.

