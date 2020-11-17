Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: State and national shows added to local program

ThisWeek group

The Central Ohio High School Sports Awards show is a student-athlete recognition program that culminates in a star-studded, on-demand broadcast featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student-athletes from central Ohio.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 8.

Honorees for 30 sports will be announced throughout the year in ThisWeek Community News and on the event website, sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio.

During the on-demand broadcast, top professional athletes and sportscasters will present these honorees, along with the top three finalists and the Athlete of the Year for each sport.

The awards showcase also will feature other premier awards for both on and off-field accomplishments of student-athletes, coaches and teams, including awards for Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and Band of the Year.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s are the show’s sponsors.

“The Sports Medicine team at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is proud to again support the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards event and recognize area coaches and student-athletes in fall, winter and spring sports. The entire focus of our team is on treating and preventing injuries in student-athletes while providing them with the training and resources they need to perform at their best,” said Lisa Kluchurosky, service line administrator at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine. “That’s why it’s so gratifying to partner with ThisWeek to honor these outstanding central Ohio young people who represent the thousands of student-athletes we care for who work so hard to excel in their respective sports.”

“Becoming a sponsor of the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards was a natural fit for Raising Cane’s," said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s franchisee RCO Limited. “Since arriving in central Ohio 15 years ago, we have grown to 18 area community restaurants. Each one has supported their community by hosting countless fundraisers for youth and school leagues and teams. And they’ve also become favorite gathering places for friends and families before, during and after games, matches and other scholastic activities. We’re proud to be part of each of our central Ohio communities we serve and thrilled to be an official partner along with ThisWeek to honor these outstanding student-athletes across central Ohio.”

The awards show is free and available on any smart device or computer thanks to our sponsors. Honorees should register on the show website, sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio, to reserve their complimentary gift box, which is scheduled to arrive approximately a week prior to the show. Registrations also are used to send out awards for winners following the show.

Visit sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio to sign up for updates to keep up with show updates, honoree selections, presenter announcements and more.

The Central Ohio High School Sports Awards, formerly known as Central Ohio All Star Preps, is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Event organizers had hoped to plan for an in-person event for 2021, but concern for the continued safety and health of student-athletes and their families during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic led to a decision to produce a streaming awards show.

“Due to the various county, state and regional variations in protection against the spread of the virus, as well as our own commitment to safety, we couldn’t confidently plan for live events across the country in 2021,” said Crystal Costa, Gannett’s event director for the high school sports award series. “We do hope and plan to be returning to our ESPY-style high school awards shows in person in 2022.”

Along with the chance to be recognized in this regional awards show, top student-athletes also may be featured in the Ohio High School Sports Awards, presented by Mercy Health. The state honorees also will be announced throughout the year, and these honorees, along with winners in each category, will be revealed during the Ohio High School Sports Awards on-demand broadcast, premiering at 7 p.m. July 15 on sportsawards.usatoday.com/ohio.

Visit the website to sign up for updates and honoree selections throughout the year. Stories about the selections and more program information also can be found at usatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports-awards.

Finally, the most elite high school athletes, coaches and teams from across the U.S will be featured in the inaugural USA TODAY High School Sports Awards show. The Ohio athlete of the year winners will be national honorees in cross country, tennis, golf, soccer, volleyball, football, hockey, swimming and diving, lacrosse, wrestling, basketball, softball, track and field, baseball and gymnastics.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards show, which will be televised and available for streaming in early August, will showcase those honorees from each state, announce the top three in the country and then name the athlete of the year in each sport. Viewers also will see awards for the freshman athlete of the year, the play of the year, the nation’s top male and female athlete and many other premier awards.

Please use the hashtags #CENTRALOHIOHSSA, #OHIOHSSA and #USATODAYHSSA for a chance to be featured on the social-media feeds on the event websites and be a part of the online conversation.

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the country. Viewers can find honorees from various regions, including the national honorees and winners at sportsawards.usatoday.com. For information, email sportsawards@usatoday.com.

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports