Central Ohio school districts determining course for winter sports

Several area school districts are pausing athletic activities and at least one has called off all games through the rest of the calendar year as Franklin County’s stay-at-home advisory and a statewide curfew take effect amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Groveport Madison athletics director Steve Petros confirmed Nov. 19 that his district is pausing all activities through Nov. 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Teams are allowed to resume practices the next day, but all scheduled events have been postponed through December.

“We are hoping to resume competition in January,” Petros said in an email.

The stay-at-home advisory begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 and lasts for 28 days, through Dec. 18.

The statewide curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily beginning Nov. 19.

In response, Columbus City Schools announced Nov. 19 that athletics and in-person extracurricular activities will be suspended from Nov. 21 through at least Dec. 18.

Bexley City Schools and the CCL also are suspending athletic activities through that date, but teams will be allowed to practice.

New Albany and South-Western City Schools suspended all extracurricular and co-curricular contests, performances and scrimmages until Dec. 1 and 2, respectively. Conditioning and training for out-of-season sports are canceled in New Albany, according to athletics director Richie Wildenhaus.

Hilliard City Schools will not hold games or scrimmages through Dec. 20, but workouts can continue in pods of 10, consisting of nine athletes and one coach.

Upper Arlington athletics director Tony Pusateri said the district will evaluate its options after a meeting Nov. 20.

Canal Winchester athletics director Pat Durbin, whose district is split between Franklin and Fairfield counties, said Nov. 19 that “we are reviewing all of the information and data (and) talking to the OCC as well to determine the best course of action moving forward.”

The Olentangy and Pickerington districts, both of which are entirely or in large part outside Franklin County, are proceeding as scheduled as of Nov. 19.

Also on Nov. 19, the Ohio High School Athletic Association moved the remaining six football state championship games, those for Divisions II to VII, that are scheduled for Nov. 20-22 from Fortress Obetz to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon. That facility played host to the title games from 1990-2013.

