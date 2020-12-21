Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Super 12 girls golf finalists announced

From staff reports

ThisWeek

The selection of Super teams honoring the top athletes in central Ohio is a ThisWeek tradition.

Similarly, it's becoming a tradition for New Albany to win the Division I state title in girls golf, so it's not surprising that Eagles players comprise a third of our honorees.

This is the second installment of our Super teams honoring the 10 fall sports. Boys golf was announced last week, and you can read that story at ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

Each team also will have a Captain. Those honorees – our Athletes of the Year – will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 7 p.m. July 8.

Super team honorees are finalists for their respective Captain award

Below is the Super 12 for girls golf:

Gracie Baun, Olentangy Liberty

This senior and Northern Kentucky commit averaged 39.71 for nine holes and was medalist in the OCC-Buckeye Division with a 79.5 average as the Patriots went 20-0 to capture their second consecutive league title.

Baun shared medalist honors with a 77 in a Division I sectional at Mentel Memorial and shot 79 at district at New Albany Links to tie for 13th and miss advancing to state by six strokes.

“Gracie is a hard worker,” coach Shayla Glover said. “She plays the course ahead of tournament competition to prepare ahead of time. She practices in the offseason and is a tough competitor. She has intrinsic motivation to want to get better at her game and she’s improved tremendously since the beginning of her freshman year. She works hard at her game but is also a great teammate.”

Anna Coccia, New Albany

Coccia, a sophomore, averaged 75 in the four-round OCC-Central tournament and tied for 16th in the Division I state tournament at Ohio State’s Gray Course as the Eagles shot a 586 to win their third consecutive championship.

Coccia shot a 74 at district to tie for sixth and added rounds of 76 and 78 at state. She averaged 79.41 per 18 holes, scored in the 70s 10 times and was second-team all-league.

“Anna was again a major contributor to the team’s success,” coach Rich Ritter said. “Scoring highlights during the season for Anna included a fifth-place finish at the Midwest Classic at Skyland Pines and a sixth-place finish at the district tournament that was key in helping us set a tournament scoring record (with a 294, breaking the team’s mark of 298 from 2018).”

Kary Hollenbaugh, New Albany

Hollenbaugh, a junior, recorded her second consecutive top-10 finish at state to cap a season in which she also set a program record and won seven tournaments.

Hollenbaugh, who was OCC-Central medalist with a four-round average of 69.67, shot a two-day total of 151 at state – including a 71 in the final round – to tie for sixth.

In the Lady Lion Invitational on Aug. 10 at Jefferson, Hollenbaugh shot a 63 to set program and course records. She shot a 72 at sectional and a 73 at district, placing third in both events.

“Kary played in the No. 1 position much of the year,” Ritter said. “(She) was the sole member of our squad to compete in all of the team’s contests.”

Kate Kramer, Columbus School for Girls

This senior shot a two-day total of 160 to finish 12th in the Division II state tournament at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

Kramer led the Unicorns, who were making their second consecutive state appearance and finished fourth (694) behind champion Lima Central Catholic (630) after placing 10th (731) a year ago.

“Kate grew up in the sport with her mom (Dana Baird-Payne) playing at the collegiate level at the University of North Carolina,” coach Chris Ditello said. “She has that competitive edge and wants to compete at that next level.”

Kramer, who has not made a college selection, averaged 39.0 for nine holes and 39.33 last season. She was Division II Player of the Year in the Central District and first-team all-MSL-Ohio as CSG won its second consecutive title.

Ellie Lim, Dublin Coffman

The co-medalist at the Division I district tournament when she shot 72 at New Albany Links, this sophomore averaged 74 in the OCC-Central tournament to earn second-team all-league honors.

On Aug. 26 at Mentel Memorial, when the Shamrocks shot a 296 to edge New Albany by three strokes and snap the Eagles’ 496-match winning streak, Lim was medalist with a 69.

Lim also shot an 80 to tie for third in the sectional at Mentel Memorial as Coffman finished first with a 331.

“We called her the ‘difference-maker,’ ” coach Randy Patton said. “She’s a really hard worker who loves the game of golf and is only getting better by the day. In the next year or two, she’s going to be a real star in the area.”

Annika Manjunath, Dublin Coffman

While helping the Shamrocks finish seventh (650) at the Division I state tournament, this senior tied for 12th with a 153 to miss earning second-team all-state honors by one stroke.

Manjunath averaged 70.3 in the OCC-Central tournament to finish third and earn first-team all-league honors as the Shamrocks placed second behind New Albany.

She then shot 77 at sectional to share medalist honors and 78 at district to tie for 11th.

“Annika was one of the top three to five players in the area for the last three years,” Patton said. “She won three invitationals this year and had a low round of 67. She averaged 74.2 for the year and that was playing on some brutal golf courses.”

Emerson Purcell, New Albany

Purcell averaged 80.1 to become a mainstay in the lineup as the Eagles finished 177-1 and captured their third consecutive state title.

She shot a 71 in the first round at state – sharing the lead and staking New Albany to a 17-shot lead – before finishing with a 152 to tie for 10th. She averaged 80 in the OCC-Central and shot a 79 at both the sectional and district tournaments, which the Eagles won by a combined 88 strokes.

According to Ritter, Purcell was the third New Albany freshman to finish in the top-10 at state.

“Emerson wasted no time making a major impact on our success,” Ritter said. “Her season average … provided the team with another reliable scoring threat throughout the entire season.”

Mia Raines, Olentangy Berlin

A freshman, Raines shot a 152 to tie for 10th in the Division I state tournament at Ohio State’s Gray Course, earning her second-team all-state honors.

That followed her shooting a 73 to tie for third at district at New Albany Links and earning medalist honors with a 70 in the sectional at Royal American.

Raines averaged 38.05 strokes for nine holes. She was second-team all-district and first-team all-OCC-Cardinal with a 75.67 average.

“Mia is very consistent, even when things don’t go according to plan,” coach Bethany Dlesk said. “We joked at state that she wasn’t hitting fairways but she went out and worked to make her shots better. She doesn’t let mistakes get her down. She knows she can get better and that she can fix it, which she often does.”

Anna Ritter, New Albany

This junior shot a 149 to finish fifth at state and help lead the Eagles to their third consecutive state title.

Ritter, who was state medalist as a sophomore and tied for 11th as a freshman, was the sectional medalist at Blacklick Woods with a season-best 66 and repeated as district champion with a 72, tying Coffman’s Lim for first. She then shot rounds of 75 and 74 at state.

Ritter averaged 70 in the OCC-Central tournament to finish second, 0.33 of a shot behind her teammate, Hollenbaugh.

“We received a counting score from Anna every time that she teed it up,” coach Ritter said. “She claimed medalist honors in four tournaments during the season … (and) had another strong postseason run.”

Audrey Ryu, Dublin Jerome

In addition to helping the Celtics win their 16th league championship in 17 seasons, Ryu led the team to a Division I sectional title at Royal American when she shot 72 to finish third.

In the district tournament, the sophomore tied for ninth with a 77 to miss advancing to state by four strokes.

Ryu averaged 76.8 in the OCC-Cardinal and was league co-Player of the Year.

“Audrey had the light go on last summer that she could be one of the best golfers in the state and hasn’t looked back yet,” coach C.D. Butcher said. “She constantly finished in the top five all season in the best invitationals and best competitions around. Audrey also is an avid runner and completed a 35-mile race for the heck of it.”

Lizzie Saur, Grove City

Saur, a senior, helped the Greyhounds win back-to-back OCC-Ohio titles and was a four-time district qualifier.

She capped her prep career by narrowly missing a second consecutive Division I state berth, finishing with a 74 at district to come in one stroke behind the two qualifiers, Granville’s Ella Wigal and Berlin’s Raines.

Saur earned OCC-Ohio Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season, as she finished with a 73.7 average.

“Lizzie has had a fantastic four seasons, making it to the district tournament all four years and to state her junior year with a top-10 finish,” coach Megan Littlejohn said. “Her leadership and dedication will be greatly missed.”

Madison Spiess, New Albany

Spiess, a senior and Santa Clara recruit, finished her prep career by shooting a two-day total of 141 in the Division I state tournament to win the individual title by three shots.

A four-time state qualifier – the last three of which came as her team won state titles – Spiess finished third as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore and junior.

She averaged 74.22 this season and placed second at sectional (69) and eighth at district (75).

“Madison closed out her career as the first member of the New Albany girls golf program to compete at the state tournament four times and impressively earned first-team all-state in all four trips,” coach Ritter said.

