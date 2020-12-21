Girls Lacrosse: Keith Poss 'thrilled' for chance to coach Olentangy Braves

Having made lacrosse history as a player, Keith Poss is excited to coach the Olentangy girls team to new heights.

Poss, who was a part of three state championship teams at Thomas Worthington from 1989-91, was named the Braves’ new coach last week after four seasons leading the Liberty Middle School girls team.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity and I can't wait to get to work with my team,” said Poss, who also played for Ohio University from 1992-95. “Coaching girls lacrosse is an extreme passion of mine that has grown and grown over the years and to be able to coach girls lacrosse at such an outstanding high school is truly an honor.”

Thomas’ 1989 championship was the first high school lacrosse title in state history.

Poss succeeds Amy McCormick, who resigned after going 51-31-1 from 2016-19. The Braves were Division I, Region 1 runners-up in her first and final seasons, advanced to at least a regional quarterfinal in the other two years of her tenure and improved in wins each season, from a 9-12 record in 2016 to 15-6-1 in 2019.

The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“I have some big shoes to fill. Amy McCormick left the program in very good shape,” Poss said. “Establishing a tight-knit culture with my players, parents and coaching staff is paramount to me. With the limitations that COVID-19 has presented, it could make this a bit more challenging to achieve so I’ll probably need to be more creative at times to get us to where I want us to be, but we will get there.”

