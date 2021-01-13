Columbus City Schools: Winter sports programs to begin practicing Jan. 15

Columbus City Schools winter sports programs can begin practicing Jan. 15, the school district announced during a special board of education meeting Jan. 12.

Franklin County has been under a stay-at-home advisory since Nov. 18. It is set to expire Jan. 23.

According to Superintendent Talisa Dixon, teams will be permitted to begin competing in events Jan. 24 if the advisory by Franklin County Public Health is lifted.

If the advisory is extended past that date, then the board likely will convene again to discuss the next step.

“The recommendation is for our students to begin practice Jan. 15, knowing that the protocols will make sure those guidelines are in place,” Dixon said. “Then on Jan. 23, if that advisory is extended, then we need to look back at it again on Jan. 23 and competition won’t start until after Jan. 23.”

During the fall sports season, which began in mid-September and was completed Nov. 14, there were 19 positive cases of COVID-19 and 60 students and staff who were quarantined from City League sports programs, it was announced at the board meeting.

According to student activities director Vincent Clarno, there were 1,528 participants in fall sports.

The district also has plans in place to begin having some students return to classrooms Feb. 1.

“We talk about the social and emotional learning that our students are going through right now,” Dixon said. “They don’t have face-to-face interaction with the teachers. They need something, some social outlet of some sorts.

“We’re excited for our students to come back Feb. 1. We also are mindful that allowing our students to come back and practice, there are a lot of things our adults will have to ensure so that our students will have this opportunity.”

