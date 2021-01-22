Basketball: OHSAA creates scheduling flexibility amid COVID-19 pandemic

The OHSAA has created scheduling flexibility for basketball teams that have lost games because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to a memo sent to basketball coaches Jan. 20, teams are now allowed to play two games in one day, with a maximum of eight quarters per player.

In addition, teams may schedule regular-season games after being eliminated from the postseason, similarly to what took place during the fall season. The games can be scheduled through the end of the postseason – March 13 for girls teams and March 20 for boys teams.

In leagues such as the City League, which isn’t scheduled to play its first games until Jan. 25, this will allow programs to be able to complete more of their seasons.

Also in the memo, it was noted that tournament sites still are being finalized.

“While we desire to continue to use the sites we have in the past, the attendance restrictions may result in significant financial losses for the OHSAA this season,” the memo said. “Therefore, we will continue to evaluate sites.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek