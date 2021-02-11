OHSAA announces state wrestling, hockey venues

The OHSAA has found temporary homes for the hockey and boys wrestling state tournaments.

The state hockey tournament will be held March 13 and 14 at OhioHealth Ice Haus. Nationwide Arena is not able to host on the dates scheduled based on COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ice Haus is attached to Nationwide Arena.

Rather than its usual home of Ohio State, the state wrestling tournament will have separate sites for its three divisions March 13 and 14. Division I will be held at Hilliard Darby, with Division II at Sparta Highland and Division III at Marion Harding.

“We want to thank these three member schools for agreeing to host the wrestling state tournament along with everyone associated with the Ice Haus, Nationwide Arena and the Blue Jackets for their work to host the ice hockey state tournament,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “The most important thing we’re doing is giving our student-athletes a chance to compete. Our member schools and other tournament sites are to be commended for doing everything they can to provide these opportunities during the pandemic.”

The OHSAA has not yet announced where the regional and state boys and girls basketball tournaments will be held.

The state swimming and diving meet will be held Feb. 24-27 at Branin Natatorium in Canton, the state bowling tournament will be held Feb. 26 and 27 (Division II) and March 5 and 6 (Division I) at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl and the state gymnastics meet will be held March 5 and 6 at Hilliard Bradley.

Indoor facility limits are set at 15 percent capacity or 300 people, whichever is smaller, unless the venue has received a variance to accommodate more spectators.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek