Bowling: Worthington Christian girls, Ready's Luke Jahn qualify for state

For the second consecutive season, the Worthington Christian girls bowling team has advanced to the Division II state tournament.

Also moving on from the district tournament Feb. 15 at HP Lanes was senior Luke Jahn of the Ready boys team.

The Warriors got out to a slower start than they had hoped, recording an 804 in their opening game, but stayed within striking distance of the championship before settling for second (3,501) of 12 teams behind Galion Northmor (3,515).

The state tournament is Feb. 26 for girls and Feb. 27 for boys, both at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

“We started out really panicky, but as we usually do, it got a lot better so we felt really good by the end of the day,” Warriors senior Lilly Marsh said. “It feels amazing because the girls hadn’t gone to states before and now we’ve done it two years in a row.”

Caledonia River Valley’s Alexis Manning rolled a 603 to earn medalist honors and advance, with Morral Ridgedale’s Morgan Dutton rolling a 576 to place fourth and earn the other individual state berth.

Marsh finished seventh (562) for Worthington Christian, followed by seniors Hope Nyland (11th, 525), Abby Lanker (15th, 488) and Emily Weishaar (29th, 455).

Grandview finished 12th (2,663), with junior Kyrsten Willimott leading the way with a 36th-place finish (431).

Also in the girls tournament, Ready sophomore Cece Muraco placed 59th (371).

Jahn finished fourth (604) to earn the second individual berth for the boys state tournament. The other qualifier was Lakewood’s Hunter Weber, who earned medalist honors with a 705.

Marion-Franklin sophomore Shawn Spaulding was fifth with a 591.

“My goal was just to average 200, so when I got my goal, I was happy,” Jahn said. “I didn’t even think about (qualifying for state).”

Heath was first (3,755) and Cardington was runner-up (3,740) to advance to state. Ready placed fourth (3,475), Hartley was fifth (3,453), Worthington Christian was eighth (3,343) and Columbus Academy placed ninth (3,270) as 12 teams competed.

Also making the top 10 were Ready sophomore Philip Ryan (eighth, 576) and Academy sophomore Jacob Mowery (ninth, 565).

Hartley’s top finisher was junior Marlin Yarborough (28th, 508), and junior Conner Lawson led Worthington Christian (35th, 495).

Grandview junior Luke Clark-Moody tied for 49th (438).

